Tuesday's Education Day Game Expects Highest Mid-Week Attendance Since Flyers Affiliation

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals host the team's first-ever Education Day game Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., pres. by Customers Bank. The game is expected to be the highest-attended mid-week game since the Royals became affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2014. More than 5,000 tickets are already sold and tickets are still available by calling the Box Office at 610-898-7825, visiting Santander Arena, or by heading to this link. The Royals are also home for Country Night, pres. by CJ Hummels, this Fri., Jan. 10 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m., featuring musical performance by Kendal Conrad, line dancing, country fun and $1 Chili Cheese Fries.

Quick Facts: More than 30 schools are expected in attendance | Game provides an educational component and Royals provided attending schools with a learning packet to enhance their learning experience | Children provided with lunch and a Royals hat | Customers Bank provided tickets for children to attend the game

Tues., Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Maine (Education Day) Presented by Customers Bank | First-ever Royals school day game with educational component | $1 Funnel cake sticks

Fri., Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling, (Country Night) pres. by CJ Hummels: Kendal Conrad Performance at the Game |Line Dancing presented by CJ Hummel's | Live DJ | Country Western Themed Game | $1 Chili Cheese Fries

