Steelheads Open Second Half with 3-1 Win over Oilers

TULSA, Okla. - The Idaho Steelheads (20-12-5) began the second half in the same way as the start of the season, taking down the Tulsa Oilers (15-19-3) in a 3-1 win on Sunday afternoon from the BOK Center.

For the first time in the season series, the Steelheads earned the first goal of the game while coming from a familiar source. While on their second power play, Steelheads defenseman Jeff King extended his point streak to four games with a shot from the blue line at 6:59 to take the early 1-0 advantage. The Steelheads had the two lone power plays of the opening period.

In the second frame, the Oilers answered back at about the same time the Steelheads converted the period prior. Oilers defenseman Jack Clifford scored on a one-time shot from the left circle at 7:09 to tie the game, 1-1.

The difference maker came late in the game and favored the Steelheads. At 17:25, a knuckling puck slipped into the slot, and waiting to rip a wrist shot was newcomer Matt Ustaski to lift a shot top-shelf for his first goal with the Steelheads and the 2-1 lead. The Steelheads added one more tally at 18:50 when defenseman Colton Saucerman flipped a chance into the empty net from his own blue line, sealing off the 3-1 win.

Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (15-5-4) turned aside 30 of 31 shots in the win, while Oilers goaltender Devin Williams (10-8-1) halted 21 of 23 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads head to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Jan. 10 at 6:05 p.m. MT to take on the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time on the road in franchise history. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. MT on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" & ECHL.tv.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

