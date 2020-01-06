Brendan Warren Named to 2020 Warrior / ECHL All-Star Classic

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets, announced Monday that forward Brendan Warren has been selected to represent the Icemen at the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota, to be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

Warren, 22, earns the All-Star selection after posting 12 points (6g, 6a) in 19 games with the Icemen this season. Warren recorded three points (1g, 2a) in 36 games played last season at the University of Michigan. The 6-1, 191-pound winger collected 45 points (18g, 27a) in his four seasons with the Wolverines from 2015-2019. Warren logged 32 points (13 g, 19a) in his 53-game career in the USHL. The Carleton, MI native was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third-round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

There have been 68 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 52 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

G - Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears

D - Joseph Duszak, Newfoundland Growlers

D - T.J. Melancon, Brampton Beast

D - Logan Roe, Florida Everblades

F -Roman Ammirato, Norfolk Admirals

F - Ralph Cuddemi, Reading Royals

F - Jake Elmer, Maine Mariners

F - Tommy Marchin, Atlanta Gladiators

F - Robbie Payne, Adirondack Thunder

F - Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Jordan Samuels-Thomas, Worcester Railers

F - Brendan Warren, Jacksonville Icemen

Western Conference All-Stars

G - Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Cincinnati Cyclones

D - Brady Norrish, Idaho Steelheads

D - Taylor Richart, Utah Grizzlies

D - Justin Woods, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Cam Brown, Wheeling Nailers

F - Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

F - J.J. Piccinich, Tulsa Oilers

F - Peter Quenneville, Rapid City Rush

F - Dylan Sadowy, Kalamazoo Wings

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

F - Shawn St-Amant, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel

The Wichita Thunder will host a draft party on Wednesday where the team will be split into Team Bolts and Team Hammers for the All-Star Classic.

In partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association, four members of the U.S. Women's Ice Hockey Team will participate in the All-Star Classic as part of the PWHPA's barnstorming "Dream Gap Tour" that is visiting several cities in Canada and the United States.

Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be three members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal squad - Dani Cameranesi, Kali Flanagan and Gigi Marvin - along with 3-Time World Champion Annie Pankowski. Each player will be assigned to one of the four All-Star Classic teams, as well as participating in the Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition.

The 13th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a banquet, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, the Official Host Hotel of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

For more information on the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.

