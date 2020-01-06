Allen Americans Weekly

Allen Americans eye the Wichita Thunder goal

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing) Allen Americans eye the Wichita Thunder goal(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, picked up three out of a possible eight points last week going 1-2-1, earning a point in an overtime loss to Idaho on New Years Eve, and beating Wichita on Saturday night. This week the Americans travel to Wichita on Tuesday night, and host Kalamazoo for the first time ever on Friday and Saturday.

Last Week's Record: 1-2-1

Overall record: 24-7-5-1, 54 Points

-- Last Week's Games --

Tuesday, December 31, vs. Idaho - 6-5 OT Loss

Thursday, January 2, vs. Kansas City - 5-3 Loss

Friday, January 3, vs. Kansas City - 4-2 Loss

Saturday, January 4th, vs. Wichita - 7-2 Win

- This Week's Games -

Tuesday, January 7, @ Wichita, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Friday, January 10, vs. Kalamazoo, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, January 11, vs. Kalamazoo, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Gabe Gagne (18)

Assists -Tyler Sheehy (28)

Points - Tyler Sheehy (43)

Power Play Goals - Gabe Gagne, Jordan Topping and Jared VanWormer (3)

Power Play Assists -Tyler Sheehy (8)

Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky, Corey Durcoher and Tyler Sheehy (1)

Shorthanded Assists - Alex Guptill (1)

Game-Winning Goals - Gabe Gagne (5)

First Goal - Tyler Sheehy (4)

Insurance Goals - Corey Durocher, Olivier Archambault and Jordan Topping (2)

Penalty Minutes - Alex Guptill (58)

Plus/Minus - Jack Sadek (+19)

Shots on Goal - Gabe Gagne (122)

Save Percentage - *Zach Sawchenko (.930)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (13)

Goals-Against Average - *Zach Sawchenko (2.35)

*In the American Hockey League

Americans Notes:

- *Tyler Sheehy leads the ECHL in points with 43.

- Jordan Topping's hat trick was the first by an Allen player this season.

- Gabe Gagne is 4th in the ECHL with 18 goals.

- Jack Sadek leads all rookies in plus/minus with a +19.

- Alex Breton is 7th in the ECHL in Defenseman Points with 24.

- Allen is averaging 11.81 penalty minutes per-game.

- Allen is 16-2-1 when scoring first.

- Allen is 19-5-4-1 against the Mountain Division this season.

* In the American Hockey League with Iowa.

Allen Americans Practice and Game Schedule:

Monday, January 6 - Practice 10:00 am

Tuesday, January 7- Allen at Wichita, 7:05 pm

Wednesday, January 8- Off Day

Thursday, January 9 - Practice 10:00 am

Friday, January 10 - Morning Skate at 10:00 am CST (Allen Event Center)

Kalamazoo Wings at Allen Americans 7:05 pm

Saturday, January 11 - Morning Skate at 10:00 am CST (Allen Event Center)

Kalamazoo Wings at Allen Americans 7:05 pm

Sunday, January 12, - Off Day

Images from this story

