Win Big at Dave & Buster's Night
January 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
The Swamp Rabbits' official watch party home is sponsoring their annual Dave & Buster's Night, a party atmosphere with a ton of prizes up for grabs!
Make sure to save with a Dave & Buster's Power Pack! The ticket package includes four tickets, four Power Cards, and a free appetizer at D&B for just $60. Buy yours here.
The Rabbettes will be handing out Dave & Buster's calendars and FREE appetizer cards to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.
A few select fans will take part in the Hungry Hungry Hippos intermission party, where the winning team will receive two $50 gift cards, and a intermission D&B t-shirt toss to follow.
The winner of the chuck-a-puck contest will receive a $50 gift card.
Big basher inflatable toy hammers will be given away to the first 2,000 visitors to the Dave & Buster's table on the concourse.
Two moms will battle it out in a sing off! The winner will receive a kids' birthday party at Dave & Buster's valued at $200.
During a "Loudest Section" contest, the winning section will receive $5 Power Cards.
Additionally, Dave & Buster's will be hosting a Hoppy Hour with Coach Kerr this Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at Dave & Buster's in Greenville. Come prepared with questions! This is the perfect time to talk to the head coach of your favorite hockey team.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2020
- Win Big at Dave & Buster's Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Weekly - January 6, 2020 - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 6 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Pick up Thomas from Tulsa, Romeo from Cyclones - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 6 - ECHL
- Oilers Complete Futures Deal, Send Jared Thomas to Florida - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Trade Romeo to Florida - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Brendan Warren Named to 2020 Warrior / ECHL All-Star Classic - Jacksonville IceMen
- Mariners Weekly: Winning 3kend - Maine Mariners
- Walleye Players to Serve Dinner at Charity Event January 28 - Toledo Walleye
- Defenseman Brady Norrish Named to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Ammirato Selected to 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- F Ralph Cuddemi Selected for ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Cam Brown Named to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 6 - Tulsa Oilers
- Defenseman TJ Melancon Named 2020 ECHL All-Star - Brampton Beast
- Americans' Tyler Sheehy Named to the 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Roster - Allen Americans
- Roe Named to Roster for 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- Liam Pecararo Named to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fort Wayne's St-Amant Named to All-Star Team - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Change March 11th Game Date to March 15th - Utah Grizzlies
- Milner Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Luukkonen Named Cyclones All-Star Representative - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Spencer Watson Selected to ECHL All-Star Roster - Indy Fuel
- Joesph Duszak Named to the 2020 ECHL All-Star Game - Newfoundland Growlers
- Elmer Named 2020 ECHL All-Star - Maine Mariners
- Brodzinski to Represent Solar Bears at 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kestner Selected to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Toledo Walleye
- Sadowy Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Taylor Richart Named to All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Defenseman Woods to Represent Mavericks at 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic - Kansas City Mavericks
- Robbie Payne to Represent Thunder at 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Piccinich Named to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Tulsa Oilers
- Rosters Set for 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, Presented by Toyota - Wichita Thunder
- Rosters Announced for 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota - ECHL
- Marchin Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Weekly, January 6 - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Ring in New Year with Pair of Wins; Steelheads Visit Friday and Sunday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Defender Parisi Rejoins Rays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Offense Explodes in 7-2 Win - Allen Americans
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 13 (December 30- January 6, 2020) - Indy Fuel
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Tuesday's Education Day Game Expects Highest Mid-Week Attendance Since Flyers Affiliation - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of January 6 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Open Second Half with 3-1 Win over Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Win Big at Dave & Buster's Night
- Liam Pecararo Named to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly
- Resilient Rabbits Force OT, Fall to 'Blades
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Admirals