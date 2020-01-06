Win Big at Dave & Buster's Night

January 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





The Swamp Rabbits' official watch party home is sponsoring their annual Dave & Buster's Night, a party atmosphere with a ton of prizes up for grabs!

Make sure to save with a Dave & Buster's Power Pack! The ticket package includes four tickets, four Power Cards, and a free appetizer at D&B for just $60. Buy yours here.

The Rabbettes will be handing out Dave & Buster's calendars and FREE appetizer cards to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

A few select fans will take part in the Hungry Hungry Hippos intermission party, where the winning team will receive two $50 gift cards, and a intermission D&B t-shirt toss to follow.

The winner of the chuck-a-puck contest will receive a $50 gift card.

Big basher inflatable toy hammers will be given away to the first 2,000 visitors to the Dave & Buster's table on the concourse.

Two moms will battle it out in a sing off! The winner will receive a kids' birthday party at Dave & Buster's valued at $200.

During a "Loudest Section" contest, the winning section will receive $5 Power Cards.

Additionally, Dave & Buster's will be hosting a Hoppy Hour with Coach Kerr this Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at Dave & Buster's in Greenville. Come prepared with questions! This is the perfect time to talk to the head coach of your favorite hockey team.

