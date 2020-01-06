K-Wings Weekly: Week of January 6

Kalamazoo to face the Western Conference leading Allen Americans twice this weekend after rolling the calendar into 2020.

OVERALL RECORD: 12-17-3

LAST WEEK: 0-3-0

RESULTS

Tuesday, Dec. 31 - Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings finished off the 2019 portion of the schedule with a New Year's Eve showdown against the Indy Fuel. An early goal from Zach Diamantoni gave the K-Wings a 1-0 lead after one, but the Fuel answered with three goals in the second period and added a fourth 18 seconds into the third period. Garret Ross scored a power play goal to close the gap to 4-2, but Indy added two more late in the frame to snap Kalamazoo's five-game winning streak.

Friday, Jan. 3 - Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 2 (Huntington Center - Toledo, OH) | Box Score

>> Two points from Matheson Iacopelli highlighted an otherwise rough night in Toledo in the first game of 2020. The Walleye scored 44 seconds into the game, but Iacopelli tied the score less than two minutes later. The Walleye then went on to score five straight goals, including two more in the first period, one in the middle stanza, and two more in the third. Iacopelli then set up David Pope for a one-timer on a late power play to make it 6-2, but Toledo handed the K-Wings their second straight loss.

Saturday, Jan. 4 - Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 3 (Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN) | Box Score

>> Twice Saturday, the K-Wings overcame deficits to force a 3-3 tie entering the third period in Fort Wayne. The Komets scored an early power play goal in the final frame and then scored twice late, including an empty net goal to defeat Kalamazoo 6-3 in the final game of the weekend. Matheson Iacopelli scored two goals for the K-Wings, including a breakaway goal in the first period and the game-tying goal with 3:03 left in the second. Justin Kovacs scored the other Kalamazoo goal, but Brady Shaw notched the game-winner and an insurance goal in the third for Fort Wayne.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Jan. 10 - Kalamazoo AT Allen, 7:05 p.m. - Allen Event Center (Allen, TX)

Saturday, Jan. 11 - Kalamazoo AT Allen, 7:05 p.m. - Allen Event Center (Allen, TX)

ON THE MOVE

12/30 - Forward Adam Dauda traded to Jacksonville Icemen, completing 12/19 trade acquiring Garret Ross.

FAST FACTS

- Matheson Iacopelli had four points (3g, 1a) last weekend and has 12 points (6g, 6a) in his last 8 games.

- Justin Taylor has 10 points (6g, 4a) in his last 9 games.

- David Pope scored his first power play goal of the season Friday at Toledo.

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo has scored at least one power play goal in 11 of its last 14 games.

- The K-Wings are 8-1-0 when leading heading into the third period.

- Kalamazoo is 2-0-0 against the Mountain Division heading into this weekend's games at Allen.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 34 - Dylan Sadowy

GOALS: 17 - Sadowy

ASSISTS: 19 - Kyle Blaney

PLUS/MINUS: +3 - Tyler Ganly

PIMS: 75 - Sandler

PP GOALS: 6 - Sadowy, Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 1 - Brennan Sanford, Tanner Sorenson, Aaron Thow

GW GOALS: 3 - Taylor

SHOTS: 102 - Sadowy

WINS: 7 - Jake Hildebrand

GAA: 3.82 - Hildebrand

SAVE %: .879 - Hildebrand

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 25/123 (20.3%) - 8th in ECHL

Last Week - 2/8 (25.0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 101/135 (74.8%) - 25th in ECHL

Last Week - 5/8 (62.5%)

