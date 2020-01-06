Defenseman Brady Norrish Named to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

BOISE, Idaho - The ECHL has announced the rosters for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic held on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6:00 p.m. MT from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan., and Idaho Steelheads defenseman Brady Norrish has been selected to represent the Steelheads for the Mountain Division, making his first professional All-Star appearance.

Norrish, 26, will be Idaho's lone representative, with each team in the league sending one player outside of the host city. The Strongfield, Sask. native has played 35 games this season, posting two goals and nine assists for 11 points with a plus-four rating while sitting third on the team in plus-minus rating as well as second among defensemen. He's the first defenseman to represent the Steelheads at the annual event since Travis Walsh in the 2016-17 season.

Since joining the Steelheads at the outset of the 2018-19 season, the 5-foot-10, 192-pound defenseman has been a reliable contributor to the defensive core while factoring in on both sides of the ice. Norrish already owns 45 points (12-33-45) through 85 career ECHL games with two power play goals and a plus-nine rating. His work in the postseason last year helped to lead the Steelheads defense in assists (four) with a plus-five rating, and he finished the regular season with 34 points (10-24-34) while closing eighth on the roster in scoring. The former three-year captain at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) is known for his speed and two-way ability.

"It is a tremendous honor for Brady to be named to the All-Star Classic," said Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen. "He's a very hard-working individual, and this recognition speaks to that. We hope he goes and shows what he is capable of and really enjoys himself!"

The 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will begin at 6:00 p.m. MT televised exclusively on NHL Network.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

There have been 68 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 52 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

