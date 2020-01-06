Stingrays Weekly Report - January 6
South Carolina Stingrays
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The busy month of January for the South Carolina Stingrays continues this week, as the team engages in four more contests beginning Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Atlanta Gladiators. The Rays ended last week with their fourth victory of the season over the Glads with a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon. South Carolina remains at the top of the South Division with 52 points after their first 32 games of the 2019-20 season. The Stingrays also continue to be the best defensive team in the ECHL, allowing just 2.19 goals per contest.
After their Tuesday night battle with Atlanta, South Carolina remains home in North Charleston for a Friday night matchup with Brampton Beast as well as a Saturday night tilt against the Florida Everblades. The Rays conclude their week with a trip to Greenville for a Sunday afternoon contest.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 24-4-3-1
LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0
FRIDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 1, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 0
(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)
A 24-save shutout performance by goaltender Tom McCollum gave the Florida Everblades a 1-0 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays Friday night, ending the Rays' league-best point streak at 16 games. South Carolina netminder Logan Thompson kept his team in the game the whole way, turning aside 28 shots in a losing effort for the Stingrays. Thompson's goals-against average for the season is now 2.07, which is second-best in the ECHL behind his goalie partner, Parker Milner.
SATURDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 5 SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3
(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)
Zach Magwood's second goal of the game broke a late deadlock and gave the Florida Everblades a 5-3 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Marvel Super Hero Night at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday evening. Dylan Zink, Max Novak and Mitch Vanderlaan each scored for South Carolina in the loss, while forward Cam Askew picked up two assists in the contest. Goaltender Parker Milner turned aside many grade-A chances from the Blades throughout the game and finished with 34 saves. The netminder, who was in his 16th appearance of the season for SC, suffered his first regulation loss of the season and is now 11-1-2-1 on the year.
SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 2
(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)
A third period goal by Tim Harrison kept the South Carolina Stingrays ahead of the Atlanta Gladiators for good in a 3-2 win at the North Charleston Coliseum Sunday afternoon. Goaltender Logan Thompson stopped 34 shots for the Stingrays to earn his 12th win of the season, while Mark Cooper and Cam Askew also netted goals in the victory.
THIS WEEK
Tuesday, January 7 vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)
Friday, January 10 vs. Brampton Beast, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)
Saturday, January 11 - vs. Florida Everblades, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)
Sunday, January 12 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 3:00 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: 14 - Andrew Cherniwchan
Assists: 20 - Dan DeSalvo*
Points: 32 - Dan DeSalvo*
Plus/Minus: Plus-21 - Andrew Cherniwchan
Penalty Minutes: 34 - Jaynen Rissling
Shots On Goal: 112 - Andrew Cherniwchan
Wins: 12 - Logan Thompson
Goals Against Average: 2.00 - Parker Milner
Save Percentage: 0.929 - Logan Thompson
* - In the AHL
ASKEW COMES ALIVE
Forward Cam Askew registered two assists Saturday against Florida, his first multi-point game since he had a goal and an assist against Norfolk on Nov. 17. The second-year attacker picked up primary helpers on both a first period power play goal by Max Novak as well as a second period strike by Mitch Vanderlaan. Askew then followed that performance with a first-period goal on Sunday afternoon. The Boston, Mass. native is now in double figures in scoring this season with 10 points on five goals and five assists in 26 games along with a +3 rating. Last year as a rookie, Askew earned 27 points in 47 games on 17 goals and 10 assists.
CHARBONNEAU STEPS UP
Second year forward Jonathan Charbonneau continued his hot play by earning assists on both Saturday and Sunday this week. After accounting for points in all three of South Carolina's games last week, the St-Colombant, Quebec native now has points in six of his last seven games and has totaled 12 points overall this season on four goals and eight assists.
THOMPSON TAKES OVER
Rookie goaltender Logan Thompson lowered his season goals against average to 2.07 which ranks second in the ECHL, just behind teammate Parker Milner. Thompson's save percentage is also tied for second-highest in the league at 9.29. The Calgary, Alberta native allowed just one goal on Friday and earned his 12th win of the season in Sunday's game with 34 saves.
HAMMOND TURNING HEADS
Consistency has been key for defenseman Tariq Hammond, who has only had a negative plus-minus rating one time during the 2019-20 season. The lone occurrence came in the club's second game of the year on Oct. 18. Since then, he has gone 26 straight games with an even or better rating, which has allowed the Calgary, Alberta native to compile a +19 mark for the year. The blueliner has totaled eight points in 27 games this season on a goal and seven assists.
