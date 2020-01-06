Americans' Tyler Sheehy Named to the 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Roster

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to announce that Americans rookie forward Tyler Sheehy, has been selected to the ECHL Western Conference All-Star Roster.

Tyler Sheehy leads the ECHL with 43 points (15 goals and 28 assists). He was assigned to Allen in October by the Minnesota Wild from Iowa (AHL). He has the Allen Americans longest point streak this season, with a 12-game streak in December. He was also named December's Rookie of the Month. In two games since being recalled by Iowa, he has o points.

The 2020 ECHL All Star Classic will take place on Wednesday, January 22nd at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The game will be televised exclusively on NHL Network. Below is the complete roster for both conferences.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

G - Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears

D - Joseph Duszak, Newfoundland Growlers

D - T.J. Melancon, Brampton Beast

D - Logan Roe, Florida Everblades

F -Roman Ammirato, Norfolk Admirals

F - Ralph Cuddemi, Reading Royals

F - Jake Elmer, Maine Mariners

F - Tommy Marchin, Atlanta Gladiators

F - Robbie Payne, Adirondack Thunder

F - Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Jordan Samuels-Thomas, Worcester Railers

F - Brendan Warren, Jacksonville Icemen

Western Conference All-Stars

G - Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Cincinnati Cyclones

D - Brady Norrish, Idaho Steelheads

D - Taylor Richart, Utah Grizzlies

D - Justin Woods, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Cam Brown, Wheeling Nailers

F - Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

F - J.J. Piccinich, Tulsa Oilers

F - Peter Quenneville, Rapid City Rush

F - Dylan Sadowy, Kalamazoo Wings

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

F - Shawn St-Amant, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel

