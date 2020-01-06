Ammirato Selected to 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic

NORFOLK, VA - The ECHL announced the rosters for the 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic today. Among the names on the roster was Admirals forward, Roman Ammirato.

The 26-year old is in his first season with the Admirals. He was traded to Norfolk from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on October 29, 2019.

Ammirato has been one of the most consistent players for Norfolk this season. He has played in 16 games with the Admirals, putting up 14 total points (3g, 11a).

The Williamstown, NJ native played two years at Union College (NCAA), then finished out his college career at Utica College (NCAA D-III). Ammirato led his Utica in points for both seasons.

Ammirato began his professional career in Tulsa, playing in 66 games before signing with Greenville at the start of this season.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

There have been 68 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 52 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

G - Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears

D - Joseph Duszak, Newfoundland Growlers

D - T.J. Melancon, Brampton Beast

D - Logan Roe, Florida Everblades

F -Roman Ammirato, Norfolk Admirals

F - Ralph Cuddemi, Reading Royals

F - Jake Elmer, Maine Mariners

F - Tommy Marchin, Atlanta Gladiators

F - Robbie Payne, Adirondack Thunder

F - Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Jordan Samuels-Thomas, Worcester Railers

F - Brendan Warren, Jacksonville Icemen

Western Conference All-Stars

G - Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Cincinnati Cyclones

D - Brady Norrish, Idaho Steelheads

D - Taylor Richart, Utah Grizzlies

D - Justin Woods, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Cam Brown, Wheeling Nailers

F - Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

F - J.J. Piccinich, Tulsa Oilers

F - Peter Quenneville, Rapid City Rush

F - Dylan Sadowy, Kalamazoo Wings

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

F - Shawn St-Amant, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel

