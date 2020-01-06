Defenseman TJ Melancon Named 2020 ECHL All-Star

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The ECHL announced the rosters for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday, and defenseman TJ Melancon will represent the Brampton Beast for the Eastern Conference.

The 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic is presented by Toyota, to be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

Melancon, 23, has been a dynamic and versatile presence on the Beast blueline all season long. The native of Oshawa, Ontario, Melancon has racked up five goals and 17 assists for 22 points through 25 games.

The defenseman uses his excellent vision and playmaking skills and is lethal on the power play, where he leads the team with 13 of his 22 points.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference.

These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

Other representatives from the North Division include Ralph Cuddemi of the Reading Royals, Robbie Payne of the Adirondack Thunder, Jordan Samuels-Thomas of the Worcester Railers, Joseph Duszak of the Newfoundland Growlers, and Jake Elmer from the Maine Mariners.

