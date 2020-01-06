Steelheads Weekly - January 6, 2020

January 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (20-12-5) close their six-game road trip while making their first ever stop in Fort Wayne.

LAST WEEK...

Tuesday, December 31 @ Allen Americans: W 6-5 (OT)

Shots: Steelheads 44, Americans 19

PP: Steelheads 1-for-2, Americans 0-for-2

The Steelheads closed the calendar year with a 6-5 overtime win from Allen Event Center. Forward Anthony Nellis (6:40 1st) initially put the road side ahead before three-unanswered goals came from the Americans to spike ahead, 3-1. Forward Marc-Olivier Roy (PP, 19:59 1st) answered just before the end of the frame, and Nellis (8:03 2nd) earned his second to tie the game at 3-3. The Americans began the back-and-forth continued by forward Zack Andrusiak (19:52 2nd; EA, 19:38 3rd) separated by an Americans tally to send the game to overtime, 5-5. Nellis (0:48 OT) netted the hat-trick and the game-winner to take the overtime winner, 6-5, to seal the road victory. Tomas Sholl (14-4-4) halted 14 of 19 shots in the win

Friday, January 3 @ Tulsa Oilers: L 4-1

Shots: Steelheads 28, Oilers 31

PP: Steelheads 0-for-1, Oilers 0-for-2

The Steelheads dropped their first game of the New Year in a 4-1 loss from BOK Center. The Oilers opened the scoring early in the contest to take the lead before defenseman Jeff King (15:31 1st) leveled the game, 1-1. The Oilers then scored three-unanswered goals through the rest of the game with two tallies in the middle frame and one into an empty net to finish off the scoreline in the 4-1 result. Tomas Sholl (14-5-4) stopped 27 of 30 shots in the loss.

Saturday, January 4 @ Tulsa Oilers: L 3-2

Shots: Steelheads 40, Oilers 27

PP: Steelheads 0-for-2, Oilers 1-for-5

The Steelheads slipped in the third period during a 3-2 loss from the BOK Center. The Oilers opened the scoring after a scoreless opening frame to take an early 1-0 lead. The Steelheads answered 16 seconds later thanks to defenseman Colton Saucerman (6:00 2nd) followed by forward A.J. White (10:41 2nd) to take their first lead of the season set, 2-1. The Oilers tied the game late in the second period and pulled ahead on the power play in the final frame to snag the 3-2 result. Colton Point (5-7-1) halted 24 of 27 shots in the loss.

Sunday, January 5 @ Tulsa Oilers: W 3-1

Shots: Steelheads 24, Oilers 31

PP: Steelheads 1-for-3, Oilers 0-for-4

The Steelheads scored twice late in the game to take a 3-1 win from the BOK Center. Defenseman Jeff King (PP, 6:59 1st) converted on the team's second power play of the game to nudge ahead, 1-0. The Oilers tied the game in the second period, but forward Matt Ustaski (17:25 3rd) found a late goal in the contest to sneak back ahead at 2-1. Defenseman Colton Saucerman (EN, 18:50 3rd) sealed off the result with an empty-net goal, securing the 3-1 win. Tomas Sholl (15-5-4) saved 30 of 31 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, January 10 @ Fort Wayne Komets - 6:05 p.m. MT

Sunday, January 12 @ Fort Wayne Komets - 3:00 p.m. MT

The Steelheads finish their six-game road trip while ending their season series with the Fort Wayne Komets from Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, marking the first trip to Fort Wayne in team history.

While the Komets won the first head-to-head meeting in franchise history, the Steelheads have won two of three games at home heading into the final two contests of the brief five-game season series. The Steelheads can win the series outright with a win over their next two games. This will also be the fourth and fifth games against Central Division opponents this season still with two remaining in Toledo after this weekend. Last year, the Steelheads went 4-3-0 against Central Division teams but just 1-3-0 on the road.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Marvel Super Hero™ Night: Spider-Man slings into CenturyLink Arena for the annual Marvel Super Hero™ Night on Saturday, Jan. 18. It's the third jersey auction and Project Filter Post-Game Autograph Session of the season. For tickets, call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com.

Holiday Hat Trick: Get the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season with the Steelheads Holiday Hat Trick. Three any game ticket vouchers and a Steelheads hat start at just $45. Call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com to purchase.

Hockey Starter Pack: Become the ultimate fan with the Steelheads Hockey Starter Pack. For just $69, fans receive four tickets to any Steelheads home game plus two small beer vouchers and the Steelheads Mullet Visor. For information, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-383-0080.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads are in the midst of a six-game road trip and own a 2-2-0 record heading into the final weekend concluding in Fort Wayne.

- Defenseman Jeff King is on a four-game point streak since shifting to forward, owning seven points (2-5-7) with one power play goal and three multi-point games. The streak is tied for the longest in his professional career.

- Forward Matt Ustaski was signed to the Steelheads prior to last week's schedule, and he now owns a three-game point streak with three points (1-2-3) as well as the game-winning goal on Sunday in Tulsa.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 14 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 27 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 34 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 4 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: 1 - Max Coatta/Anthony Nellis/Marc-Olivier Roy

GW GOALS: 3 - Anthony Nellis

PIMS: 93 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Ondrej Vala

SHOTS: 117 - Will Merchant

WINS: 15 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.28 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .920 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 24-7-5-1, 54 pts

2. Steelheads 20-12-3-2, 45 pts

3. Utah 18-10-4-2, 42 pts

4. Rapid City 19-12-3-0, 41 pts

5. Wichita 15-16-6-0, 36 pts

6. Kansas City 16-16-2-0, 34 pts

7. Tulsa 15-19-2-1, 33 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" and ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads continue their six-game road trip against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, Jan. 10 at 6:05 p.m. MT and return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.