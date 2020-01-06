Everblades Pick up Thomas from Tulsa, Romeo from Cyclones

Goaltender Sean Romeo with the Cincinnati Cyclones

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have acquired Tulsa Oilers forward Jared Thomas and Cincinnati goaltender Sean Romeo in a pair of separate transactions, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday.

In an additional transaction, the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack have recalled goaltender Tom McCollum from his loan to the Everblades.

The deal with the Oilers completes the futures considerations trade between the two teams from last week and gives the 'Blades a dynamic offensive weapon in Thomas. The second-year pro is coming off a stellar rookie campaign that saw him rack up 44 assists, which led all ECHL rookies, and 65 points in 51 games with the Oilers. Thomas, a native of Hermantown, Minnesota, has averaged nearly a point per game in his ECHL career with 82 points (25g-57a) in 86 games, including 17 points (4g-13a) in 35 games this season. Prior to turning pro, Thomas played four years with the University of Minnesota-Duluth from 2014-18. He totaled 60 points (21g-39a) in 163 career games and helped the Bulldogs win the 2018 national championship.

The 'Blades acquired Romeo from the Cyclones in exchange for future considerations. In nine appearances with Cincinnati, the rookie netminder has posted a 6-2-0 record, a 2.75 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He played four years of NCAA Division I hockey from 2014-19, suiting up in two seasons for the University of Maine (2014-16) and two seasons for Ohio State University (2017-19) following his transfer year in 2016-17. Romeo finished with a 37-30-8 record, a 2.45 GAA, a .914 save percentage and five shutouts in his college career.

McCollum, 30, played in three games with the Everblades after being reassigned by Hartford on Dec. 26. He totaled a 3-0-0 record, a 1.65 GAA and a .938 save percentage in his three starts, which included a 24-save shutout on Friday against the South Carolina Stingrays. The Cambria, New York, native has played a bulk of his pro career in the AHL and has seen action in 315 AHL games in his 11-year pro career. He holds a record of 147-127-20 with a 2.72 GAA and a .907 save percentage in the AHL.

Following a three-game road weekend this past weekend, the 'Blades return to home ice on Tuesday to face the Brampton Beast, the first meeting between the teams since February of the 2016-17 season. Faceoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

