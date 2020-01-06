Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 6

January 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa sandwiched wins on Friday and Saturday with losses on Monday and Sunday, going 0-1 against Utah and 2-1 against Idaho.

OVERALL RECORD: 15-19-2-1 (33 points, 7th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 2-2-0-0

RESULTS

Monday Dec. 30 -Tulsa 1, Utah 4 (Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT) | Box Score

>>WEST VALLEY CITY, UT- WEST VALLEY CITY, UT- Despite scoring first, Tulsa allowed three goals in the third period, falling 4-1 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Monday.

Stefan Brucato stopped a clearance attempt in the Utah slot, allowing Robby Jackson to step up and snipe Martin Oulette 3:53 into the game for his team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Mitch Maxwell fed Yuri Terao from circle to circle, allowing the forward to tuck the puck in on the back door for a power play tally at the 8:49 mark of the middle frame. Just like the previous goal, it was the only tally of the period. Tim McGauley added to his impressive resume, notching his 12 of the season off a crease-lip one timer, courtesy of a pass from the left-wing circle. The goal was the second power play tally of the game for the Grizzlies, the first two of the season series. Forty-one seconds later, at the 4:23 mark of the period, Josh Anderson scored his first of the season, blasting a slap shot from just inside the blue line, off the post and into the back of the net. Peter Tischke walked into the Oilers' zone unaccosted just 10 seconds later, scoring from the left circle to close out the scoring.

Friday, Jan. 3- Tulsa 4, Idaho 1 (BOK Center, Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> TULSA, OK- Tulsa remained perfect on the season against Idaho, winning 4-1 over the Steelheads at the BOK Center on Friday. Danny Moynihan returned to the Oilers' lineup with a bang, opening the scoring 5:37 into the game by shooting against the grain and past Thomas Sholl, tying Robby Jackson - who set up the goal with a cross-zone pass - for the team lead in goals with 11. Jeff King tipped a stalled puck over the goal line after Marc-Olivier Roy deposited the puck into Devin Williams' pads, tying the game roughly 10 minutes later at the 15:31 mark. Cory Ward launched Tulsa back into the lead just 1:26 into the middle frame, redirecting a feed from Cam Knight into a yawning cage that was created by great team passing. Jack Nevins extended the lead in his Oilers debut, forcing a loose puck past several Steelheads before ultimately finding the back of the net off a wraparound shot 14:04 into the second period. Tulsa added the cherry on top with an empty-net goal off the blade of J.J. Piccinich with 1:19 remaining. The third period was the only period in which the Steelheads outshot the Oilers, and Williams turned aside all 12 shots he faced in the frame, giving the goaltender 27 saves on 28 shots.

Saturday, Jan. 4- Tulsa 3, Idaho 2 (BOK Center, Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> TULSA, OK- Tulsa advanced to a 3-0-0-0 record against the Idaho Steelheads after winning 3-2 at the BOK Center on Saturday. The opening frame was a tight-checking matchup, with Olle Eriksson Ek stopping all 10 shots he faced, while Colton Point turned aside the five shots sent his direction. Adam Pleskach opened the scoring 5:44 into the second period when Miles Liberati sprung the skipper on a stretch pass through the neutral zone, leading to a breakaway tuck underneath Point. Colton Saucerman answered just 16 seconds later, ripping a blue line blast into the top shelf. Idhao doubled their lead when captain A.J. White scored 41 seconds past the halfway mark of the game. Jack Nevins scored his second goal in as many games as an Oiler, tipping a low-slot feed from Pleskach into the net to knot things up at 2-2. Pleskach closed out the game, bouncing a puck off Saucerman at the 7:14 mark of the final frame while working the power play. The goal gave Pleskach three points on the night, earning the captain first-star honors. Eriksson Ek stopped 38 of 40 shots, giving the young Swede points in his last three starts, going 2-0-0-1 over that span.

Sunday, Jan. 5- Tulsa 1, Idaho 3 (BOK Center, Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> TULSA, OK- Tulsa lost for the first time in 2020, conceding their first loss of the season against the Steelheads, falling 3-1 at the BOK Center on Sunday. Jeff King continued his great weekend, scoring a power-play goal from the blue line, beating Devin Williams under the blocker and above the pad, at the 6:59 mark of the game. The goal was the lone tally of the period, and Thomas Sholl turned aside all 14 shots he faced. Jake Clifford picked up his second goal of his pro career - the first since his game winner on opening night - off a slap shot from the left circle 7:09 into the middle period. Once again, the goal was the only strike of the period, meaning Williams turned aside all 10 shots he faced. Jeff King continued his amazing weekend, spoiling the sweep by intercepting a puck at the Oilers' blue line, setting up Matt Ustaski for the game-winning goal with 2:35 remaining, the first for the SPHL call-up on the year. Colton Saucerman scored his second of the weekend, putting the game on ice with an empty-net goal from his own zone.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CST)

Friday, Jan. 10- Kansas City AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m.. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Saturday, Jan. 11 - Utah AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m.. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Sunday, Jan 12 - Wichita AT Tulsa 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

FAST FACTS

- Jack Nevins is averaging one point-per-game since joining the Oilers three games ago (2G, 1A)

. Miles Liberati has seven points in the last six games

. Tulsa's victories over Idaho on Friday and Saturday gives the Oilers three or more wins over three teams (Wichita, Idaho and Kansas City)

. Adam Pleskach has six goals in his last seven games.

. Olle Eriksson Ek has points in his last three starts, picking up five of a possible six.

. Adam Pleskach leads the ECHL with 137 shots.shot

shot

. Robby Jackson is third among rookies with 107 shots. Jackson is also eighth among rookies in points.

TEAM TRENDS

- For the first time in seven weeks, Tulsa is not first in the league in shots/game. Idaho overtook the Oilers thanks to Saturday night's statline.

. Tulsa improved to 10-4-1-1 when scoring first

. Tulsa is 7-4 when holding their opponent under 30 shots.

. The Oilers are 5-4-0-1 while tied after two periods.

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 32- J.J. Piccinich

GOALS: 11 -Danny Moynihan, Robby Jackson

ASSISTS: 23 - J.J. Piccinich

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Charlie Sampair

PIMS: 85 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 3- Miles Liberati

SH GOALS: 1- Jared Thomas, Mike McKee

GW GOALS: 2 - Miles Liberati, Robby Jackson, Adam Pleskach

SHOTS: 133- Adam Pleskach

WINS: 10 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.63- Devin Williams

SAVE %: .908- Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall -20/141 (14.2%) - 22nd in the ECHL

Last Week - 1/15 (6.6%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 118/143 (82.0%) - 12th in the ECHL

Last Week - 9/12 (75%)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.