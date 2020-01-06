Thunder Weekly, January 6

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed 2019 and opened 2020 this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Monday, December 30

Kansas City at Wichita, 5-2, W recap

Tuesday, December 31

Wichita at Kansas City, 2-1 L (OT) recap

Saturday, January 4

Wichita at Allen, 7-2 L recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, January 7

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, January 10

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Star Wars Night.

Saturday, January 11

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-#ILOVEWICHITA Night.

Sunday, January 12

Wichita at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 11-6-3-0

AWAY: 4-10-3-0

OVERALL: 15-16-6-0

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Streak: 0-1-1-0

Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 36 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ostap Safin, 13

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 23

Points: Patrik Parkkonen, 26

+/-: Peter Crinella, +8

PIM: Stefan Fournier, 58

800 - Head Coach Bruce Ramsay reached a milestone on Tuesday night in Kansas City. It was his 800th game behind the bench as a professional Head Coach. He needs three more wins to reach 400 for his career.

FEELING RICCI - Fabrizio Ricci has started to come on recently for the Thunder. The rookie forward has a goal and an assist in two of the last three games. He has 20 points (8g, 12a) in 34 for games in his first season in Wichita.

MY COUSIN VINNY - Vincent Desharnais has been a solid addition to the Thunder blueline since being assigned from Bakersfield. He has four assists in his last three games. Desharnais is in his first pro season after playing his collegiate career at Providence.

POWERING UP - Wichita has started to get some momentum on the man advantage. The Thunder have scored a power play goal in three-straight games and has scored on the man advantage in six of its last eight. Wichita has scored 11 of its 16 power play goals at home, working at a 16.9% clip. Overall, the Thunder are 16 for 130 for 12.3%.

PARKING LOT - Patrik Parkkonen continues to be an offensive cog on the Thunder blueline. He is tied for second in scoring by a defenseman with 26 points and leads all defensemen with 23 assists.

THUNDERBOLTS... Mitch Gillam is second in the league in minutes played (1,373) and first in saves (786) ...Stefan Fournier is tied for first with 5 game-winning goals...Ostap Safin is seventh in rookie scoring with 24 points...Wichita is 13-3-3-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 7-2-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 11-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-13-3 when trailing after one...Wichita is 6-0-6-0 in one-goal games...

