Oilers Complete Futures Deal, Send Jared Thomas to Florida
January 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Monday the team has sent Jared Thomas to Florida to complete a future considerations trade from Jan 2., which sent veteran forward Jack Nevins to Tulsa.
Thomas, 25, heads to Florida after posting 17 points (4G, 13A) in 35 games. The forward has 20 PIM and a -10 rating. In Thomas' rookie season, the University of Minnesota-Duluth product registered 65 points (21G, 44A) in 51 games and a +17 rating. Thomas appeared in seven AHL games in 2018-19, four with San Antonio and three with San Diego.
Prior to turning pro, the Hermantown, MN native spent four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, registering 60 points (21G, 39A) in 163 career games with the Bulldogs. The 6'2, 201 lbs. forward won an NCAA Championship in 2018, scoring the game-winning goal, and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team.
Nevins, 26, has two goals and an assist in three games with the Oilers since being acquired from the Everblades.
