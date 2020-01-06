Cyclones Trade Romeo to Florida
January 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have traded goaltender Sean Romeo to the Florida Everblades in exchange for Future Considerations.
Romeo has appeared in nine games with the Cyclones this season, posting a record of 6-2-0-0 along with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.
A native of Cary, NC, Romeo spent the last two seasons at Ohio State University where he appeared in 54 games and posted a 30-17-7 record along with a 2.21 GAA and a .919 SV%. His best season came during his junior year in 2017-18 where he recorded a mark of 22-10-5 along with a 2.06 GAA and a .927 SV%. He was also a semifinalist for the 2018 Mike Richter Award as college hockey's top goaltender that year, and was also named the NCAA Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player.
Romeo left Ohio State with a school-record shutout streak of 204:27, and he is the first goaltender in school history with shutouts in three straight games. He ranks fourth in program history with a 2.22 GAA, and is tied for fourth with a .919 SV%. He helped backstop the Buckeyes to a pair of NCAA Tournament berths, including a trip to the 2018 Frozen Four.
Romeo began his collegiate career at the University of Maine where he skated in 25 games from 2014-2016, before transferring to Ohio State. He had a record of 7-13-1 in 23 games as a freshman, but only appeared in two games as a sophomore, recording a 3.11 GAA along with a .900 SV%.
Prior to his collegiate career, Romeo played four years of junior hockey for the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League (USHL). In 100 career games, he turned out a mark of 43-46-2-1, along with a 3.04 GAA and a .902 SV%.
The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success
