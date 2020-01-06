Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 13 (December 30- January 6, 2020)

INDY FUEL WEEK 11 RESULTS: 3-1-0-0, 17-16-1-0 Overall, 5th Central Division

Tuesday, December 31 - Fuel 6 at Kalamazoo 2

In the final game of the decade, the Indy Fuel visited the Kalamazoo Wings for the second time of the year. The Wings struck first and took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but it would be all Fuel the rest of the game as Indy put up six goals on Kalamazoo to close out 2019.

Thursday, January 2 - Fuel 2 vs Cincinnati 1

In the first game of the New Year, the Indy Fuel hosted the Central Division leading Cincinnati Cyclones at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. With both teams scoring their goals in the first period, both teams fought through two scoreless periods, forcing overtime where Indy would come out on top with a 2-1 win.

Friday, January 3 - Fuel 2 vs Fort Wayne 5

The Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time this season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fort Wayne came out with three goals in the opening period and would add two more in the second stanza, holding on to a 5-2 win over the Fuel on Friday night.

Saturday, January 4 - Fuel 2 at Walleye 5

The Indy Fuel came out of the gates hot, scoring three goals in the first period and maintaining a lead over the Toledo Walleye throughout the night ending in a 5-2 score at the Huntington Center Saturday night.

INDY FUEL WEEK 12 SCHEDULE:

Friday, January 10 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m. ET, Huntington Center)

After defeating the Walleye 5-2 on Saturday, Indy will head back to Toledo on Friday night for their sixth matchup this season. The Fuel have split the first two games at the Huntington Center falling 6-2 on December 13 and winning 5-2 on in their most recent game on Saturday night.

Saturday, January 11 - Fuel at Toledo (7:15 p.m. ET, Huntington Center)

In the 7th matchup out of 13 this season the Fuel will face the Walleye on Saturday night before returning home next week for three straight home games against Florida, Rapid City and Wheeling.

OIL DROPS:

Spencer Watson earns his first AHL call up with Rockford after scoring two goals Friday and a goal on Saturday

Watson leads the league in power play points (16), power play goals (8)

Starting in his first game in a Fuel uniform on Saturday, Dan Bakala earned his first ECHL win

Keoni Texeira is tied for the league lead in power play assists (10)

Texeira is third in the ECHL in power play points with one goal and 10 assists

Stopping 80 shots in three games this week, Charles Williams is 4th in the ECHL in saves (614)

Winning three of four games last weekend, the Fuel are one point out of the final playoff spot in the Central Division

Indy's power play is 5th in the ECHL scoring on 21.6% of their chances

The Fuel lost their first home matchup against Fort Wayne on Saturday

The Fuel are 10-4-1-0 when leading after the first period but 2-11-0-0 when trailing

Indy has outscored opponents 37-29 in the first period but have been outscored 67-65 in the final two periods

The Fuel saw their second-largest crowd of the season on Friday, hosting 5,764 fans on Star Wars Night

