Americans Offense Explodes in 7-2 Win

January 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night by a score of 7-2 at Allen Event Center.

Jordan Topping led the way for Allen with a hat trick, scoring his 13th, 14th and 15th goals of the season, while Gabe Gagne, scored twice adding his 17th and 18th goals of the year.

"We needed this type of win," said Americans leading goal scorer Gabe Gagne. We haven't been very good this week scoring goals so a game like this was due.

Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson earned his 1027 career victory in the pro ranks and tied John Brophy for second place on the all-time win time list. Scotty Bowman leads the way with 1244 wins.

The Americans return to action on Tuesday night in Wichita.

