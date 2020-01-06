F Ralph Cuddemi Selected for ECHL All-Star Classic

Reading, PA - The ECHL announced Monday forward Ralph Cuddemi has been selected for the 2020 Warrior Hockey ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota, which will be held Wed., Jan. 22 at 8:00 p.m. in Wichita at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air live exclusively on the NHL Network.

Cuddemi is currently on a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the AHL's Laval Rocket and scored two goals and five points in nine AHL games. Before earning the PTO, he scored a league-leading 21 goals and 34 points in 25 games for Reading, the most goals in the opening 25 games of a Royals season. His efforts a four-goal performance vs. Newfoundland Nov. 24, tied for the Royals single-game record.

The fourth-year professional still leads the league with 21 goals despite not playing a Royals game since Dec. 8. The AHL opportunity is the first of his career. He scored his second AHL goal for the Rocket Saturday at Syracuse.

The Royals acquired Cuddemi in September from Wichita for two future considerations.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

There have been 68 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 52 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

G - Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears

D - Joseph Duszak, Newfoundland Growlers

D - T.J. Melancon, Brampton Beast

D - Logan Roe, Florida Everblades

F -Roman Ammirato, Norfolk Admirals

F - Ralph Cuddemi, Reading Royals

F - Jake Elmer, Maine Mariners

F - Tommy Marchin, Atlanta Gladiators

F - Robbie Payne, Adirondack Thunder

F - Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Jordan Samuels-Thomas, Worcester Railers

F - Brendan Warren, Jacksonville Icemen

Western Conference All-Stars

G - Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Cincinnati Cyclones

D - Brady Norrish, Idaho Steelheads

D - Taylor Richart, Utah Grizzlies

D - Justin Woods, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Cam Brown, Wheeling Nailers

F - Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

F - J.J. Piccinich, Tulsa Oilers

F - Peter Quenneville, Rapid City Rush

F - Dylan Sadowy, Kalamazoo Wings

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

F - Shawn St-Amant, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel

