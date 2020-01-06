Roe Named to Roster for 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades defenseman Logan Roe has been named to the roster for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota, the league announced on Monday.

A fifth-year professional and native of Fort Myers, Florida, Roe is enjoying a career year and leads ECHL defensemen in a host of categories, including goals (10), points (29) and plus-minus rating (+27). This marks Roe's first career ECHL All-Star Game selection.

Roe is one of three players to suit up in all 34 of Florida's games this season, and he is on pace to shatter nearly every offensive career-high that he has established through his first four seasons with the Everblades. The blueliner's goal total is already three more than his previous career-high of seven goals from the 2017-18 season, while he has a career-high with three power-play tallies this year. Roe is just four points and 10 assists shy of career-highs in both categories, as well.

Should he continue at his current clip, Roe could also set a single-season career-high for plus-minus rating. He posted a career-best plus-minus rating of +43 in the 2017-18 campaign, a rating that landed him the ECHL's Plus Performer of the Year honor, which is given annually to the ECHL player with the highest plus-minus. Roe is currently just +5 away from sharing the overall league lead in that category.

Roe is fifth all-time in games played for the Everblades and has totaled 118 points (26g-92a) in 281 career contests. He moved into sole possession of fifth place for career games by suiting up in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Prior to turning pro, Roe saw action in 146 career games at Canisius College. He posted a goal and 24 assists in a four-year Division I career that spanned from 2011-15.

ABOUT THE 2020 WARRIOR/ECHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC

The 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota will be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

There have been 68 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 52 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

