Walleye Clinch Kelly Cup Playoff Berth in Comeback Win at Kalamazoo

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Kalamazoo Wings in a come-from-behind win on Saturday night in a shootout with a final score of 5-4.

In a huge comeback and statement game, the Toledo Walleye secured the win and clinched their spot in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

How it Happened:

Toledo got on the board first at 3:42 with a goal from Walleye newcomer Dylan Moulton who fired a wrister and scored his first professional goal. Colin Swoyer and Brandon Hawkins tallied the assists on the even-strength goal.

The K-Wings scored 3 straight goals, one from Josh Bloom and two back-to-back from Ben Berard to give them a strong 3-1 lead.

Toledo cut their deficit to one as Conlan Keenan got one late in the first at 17:07 to make it 3-2 after the first period.

Kalamazoo restored their two-goal lead just 1:28 into the 2nd period and maintained their lead at 4-2 going into the final frame.

Toledo never backed down and continued their comeback with two goals in the 3rd. Nolan Moyle got his 6th of the season as he tipped in the puck that was left in the crease to make it a one-score game. The power play goal was assisted by Jalen Smereck and Brandon Hawkins.

At 17:38, Toledo tied the game with a goal by Mitch Lewandowski to send this game into overtime. For the second consecutive goal, Jalen Smereck and Brandon Hawkins had the assists.

Overtime remained scoreless and this game was going to be settled in the shootout.

In the shootout, Carter Gylander stopped all 3 Kalamazoo shots and Brandon Hawkins scored to give the Toledo Walleye the well-deserved, hard-fought, comeback win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - B. Hawkins (SO Goal, 3A)

2. TOL - C. Gylander (26 SVS/27 SA)

3. TOL - M. Lewandowski (1G)

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye remain in Kalamazoo and will look to sweep the K-Wings to finish out the weekend series. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.

