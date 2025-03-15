Fuel Claim 2-1 Victory in Cincinnati on Saturday

CINCINNATI - The Fuel headed to Cincinnati for a Saturday night matchup with the Cyclones. After a low-scoring game, it came down to a goal in the final three minutes and Indy took the 2-1 victory.

1ST PERIOD

Just about three minutes into the first period, the Fuel had a huge chance as the puck glided over every part of Cincy's crease but it somehow stayed out of the net.

Things got chippy quickly between these two teams but the first penalty didn't come until 9:01 when Cincinnati's Chris Dodero sat for tripping. The Cyclones killed it off.

Owen Norton headed to the box for hooking at 11:40 right after a great save by Ben Gaudreau in net for the Fuel. Indy headed to the penalty kill and was successful.

Kyle Bollers scored at 16:52 to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead. Immediately after, pushing and shoving ensued between the two teams but no penalties were called.

The period ended soon after, with Indy outshooting the Cyclones 7-6 despite being down 1-0.

2ND PERIOD

At 6:45, Darby Llewellyn scored to tie the game 1-1 with the help of Bryan Lemos and Lucas Brenton.

The tensions boiled over at 10:29 when Indy's Spencer Cox took a kneeing penalty that turned into a fight between both teams. Cox also ended up with a roughing minor penalty along with Lemos. Cincinnati took the offsetting roughing minors to Dante Sheriff and Rhett Parsons.

As a result, Indy went to the penalty kill for two minutes but killed it off.

At 15:25, Marko Sikic took a tripping penalty, putting the Fuel on the power play once more. The Cyclones were able to kill off that penalty though.

Just as that penalty expired, Bilek and Cincinnati's Frasca headed to their respective penalty boxes for slashing and they argued all the way there.

As that penalty expired, Frasca caught a breakaway exiting the penalty box but his shot rang off the post just before the buzzer sounded for the end of the second period.

Indy still had the edge in shots 15-12 while heading to the locker room, tied 1-1.

3RD PERIOD

Both teams had a few good chances in the first half of the third period while staying disciplined.

Lucas Brenton took the period's first penalty at 11:11 for cross checking, but the Fuel ultimately killed it off.

At 17:51, after a long battle in front of the net, Kevin Lombardi put the puck in the net for the late go-ahead goal. With the help of Kyle Maksimovich and Nick Grima, the Fuel went up 2-1. The officials did review this goal but it was called a good goal.

With less than a minute to go, Peksa left the Cincinnati crease in favor of the extra skater. After a whistle, the Cyclones took a time out to plan their final push but they could not make anything happen.

The Fuel took the 2-1 victory after outshooting Cincy 22-21.

