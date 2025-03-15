Game Day #59 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Reading Royals
March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
READING - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals face off against one another for the final time in the regular season tonight.
Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:
- #91 Anthony Beauregard: The 5' 7" forward reached the 50-point plateau in the ECHL for the second time in his career on Friday night. He had two assists against the Royals, including one on Logan Nijhoff's game-winning goal.
- #33 Luke Cavallin: The goaltender is on a hot streak, stopping 75 of the last 76 shots he's faced. Sporting a 1.87 goals-against average this season, he's among the ECHL's elite netminders.
- #78 Tommy Cormier: A key component in Friday night's win with a goal and an assist, he and Tyler Hylland are the only two Lions to have played in every game this season.
Players to watch for the Reading Royals:
- #91 Yvan Mongo: The Gatineau, Quebec native almost played the part of hero on Friday night, marking his return to the Royals' lineup by scoring two goals within 21 seconds in the third period to tie the game at 3-3. He stood out throughout the game and was one of Reading's best forwards.
- #37 Matt Brown: The Royals' best player on Friday night, he scored his 17th goal of the season with a top-corner shot that beat Lions goaltender Hunter Jones. It seemed like the puck was taped to his stick all game and he generated several scoring chances.
- #29 Vinnie Purpura: The goaltender is anticipated to be tonight's starter. Whether wearing a (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder jersey last season or sporting Royals colours this year, he knows how to make life difficult for the Lions.
The Lions next game is Friday night against the Adirondack Thunder at Colisée Vidéotron. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.
