Bison Hold Onto Lead, Flip Result Over Oilers

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 6-3 to the Bloomington Bison at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday night.

Connor Lockhart roofed an in-tight chance via a series of rebounds 3:58 into the game, putting the Bison on the board first for the second consecutive game. Sean Olson scored the Oilers opening goal for the second-straight, sending a slapshot past Yaniv Perets at the 11:05 mark to tie the score 1-1. The goal, set up by Conner Roulette came with three seconds remaining on a power play and an extra attacker on due to a delayed penalty. Jonny Evans scored his first goal of the season in the final minute of the first period, sending the Bison up 2-1 into the second period.

Danny Katic followed up quickly in the opening minute of the second period, placing Bloomington up 3-1 just 32 seconds in. Katic added his second of the game 10 seconds past the halfway point of the game to give Bloomington its biggest lead of the weekend. Matt Koethe scored his first professional goal with 2:53 left in the middle frame, roofing the puck over Kasmir Kaskisuo from the lip of the crease on a solo effort, cutting the Bison lead in half, 4-2.

Alec Butcher ended his scoring drought with a power-play one timer from the left-wing circle 10:13 into the final period, bringing the Oilers within one goal with a 4-3 score. Eddie Matsushima scored on the breakaway 3:04 later, putting Bloomington up 5-3. Chongmin Lee scored on a power-play one timer on a major penalty with just 12 seconds left, closing the score 6-3.

Tulsa looks for a bounce-back performance in the rubber match tomorrow, March 16 at 3 p.m.

--

