ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Greenville's Tristan De Jong has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #837, Kansas City at Greenville, on March 14.

De Jong is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction at 8:08 of the second period.

De Jong will miss Greenville's game vs. Kansas City today (March 15).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

