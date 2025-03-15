Heartlanders Get 'Goalie'D' Again in Rapid City, 1-0

Rapid City, SD - The Iowa Heartlanders took 40 shots, but Connor Murphy blocked them all for a 1-0 shutout win Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena. The Rush swept the weekend series by receiving at least 30 saves in each game. Iowa limited Rapid City to two goals at 5-on-5 in the three games.

The Rush took advantage of four power-play chances in the second period and took a 1-0 lead midway through the frame. Deni Goure slid in a shot at the right post on the man up with 7:50 to go, assisted by Ryan Wagner and Trevor Janicke.

Kyle McClellan made 25 saves in defeat.

The Heartlanders start a ten-game homestand next Friday at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne and have one road game left this season.

