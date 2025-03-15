Rush Score Twice in Third Period, Win Third Straight Game

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Braeden Tuck

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Braeden Tuck(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, SD) Luke Mylymok scored a third-period go-ahead goal, Matt Radomsky dazzled with 37 saves, and the Rapid City Rush defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 4-2 at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

Rapid City built a 2-0 first-period lead thanks to a Braeden Tuck penalty shot goal, then a Ryan Wagner power play strike.

Iowa scored the next two to level the game in the opening minute of the third period. Despite 18 shots against in the third, the Rush clamped down defensively and shifted things in their favor.

Cashing in on one of Rapid City's best shifts of the night, Mylymok's eventual winning goal came off a low-to-high deflection of Charles Martin's shot with 8:37 to play. Blake Bennett added the empty netter on a whirling backhand shot from the defensive zone.

Bennett finished with a goal and an assist. Martin picked up two assists, both primary apples in the third period.

The Rush penalty kill did their jobs in the face of a string of second-period calls, going 5-for-5 and upping their total to 8-for-9 in the series.

Matt Radomsky excelled in net with a 37-save performance on 39 shots to earn his team-leading 11th win. Individually, Radomsky has seven victories in his last eight appearances. William Rousseau stopped 21 and took the loss for Iowa.

Rapid City has now won 14 out of 17 games and earned points in 16 of 18. The Rush go for the three-game sweep tomorrow night.

Next game: Saturday, March 15 vs. Iowa. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush squares off with the Iowa Heartlanders on March 13th, 14th, and 15th at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 15th is Girls Night Out presented by Midco and Loyal Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 15, 2025

Rush Score Twice in Third Period, Win Third Straight Game - Rapid City Rush

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.