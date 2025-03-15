Steelheads Shut Out 4-0 In Series Finale Vs. Tahoe
March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (29-21-8-1, 67pts) fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters (36-20-4-1, 77pts) Friday night by a final score of 4-0 in front of 5,309 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the 63rd consecutive regular season sell-out crowd. Idaho will hosts Allen next Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
Idaho trailed 2-0 after the first period as Sloan Stanick got the scoring started at 9:09 and then Simon Pinard stretched the lead with 49 seconds to play in the frame. Shots were 15-12 Tahoe.
Luke Adam stretched the lead to 3-0 at 6:50 of the second period as the Knight Monsters took the advantage into the second intermission. Shots were 12-9 Idaho in the frame.
Anthony Collins secured the 4-0 win for Tahoe scoring with 5:06 remaining in the game.
Ben Kraws made 26 saves in the loss while Jesper Vikamn pitched a 39 save shutout in the win.
ICCU Three Stars
1) Jesper Vikman (TAH)
2) Jake McGrew (TAH)
3) Sloan Stanick (TAH)
GAME NOTES
Idaho finished 0-for-2 on the power-play while Tahoe was 0-for-3.
Idaho outshot Tahoe 39-30.
Jason Horvath (INJ), Patrick Kudla (IR), Mark Olver (IR), Ryan Foss (IR), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.
C.J. Walker made his return to the lineup after missing the last 24 games with an injury.
Connor Punnett and Nick Canade led all Idaho skaters with five shots each.
A.J. White played in his 600th professional game.
