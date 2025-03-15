Four-Goal Third Takes Savannah to 6-2 Win

The Florida Everblades failed to capitalize on a five-minute major and lost 6-2 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Country Night before 7,374 fans.

Florida outshot Savannah 10-7 in the first period but both teams failed to score in the opening period, just like on Wednesday.

Also like Wednesday, Savannah opened the scoring in the second period, with Devon Paliani scoring his 27th of the season right as a power play expired. Paliani's goal ties Brent Pederson for the most goals in a single season in Ghost Pirates history.

Later in the period, the teams exchanged goals 1:32 apart - Nick Granowicz scored an unassisted goal driving the net to make it 2-0 before Santino Centorame snuck in from the line to pot his first of the season to bring it right back to a one-goal game.

Late in the period, Connor Gregga cross-checked Colin Theisen in the face and got a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct. This would end up being the turning point in the match once the third period began. Granowicz picked off an east-west feed and scored a shorthanded breakaway goal for his second tally of the night. Not long after, the Blades took a penalty to effectively end the major power play early, and Kai Schwindt made them pay at four-on-four to end the five-minute power play down 4-1 to Savannah.

Florida pushed furiously the rest of the way, getting a five-on-three power play goal from Carson Gicewicz to tighten the gap, but couldn't get any more. Pat Guay scored in to the empty net and Schwindt added another goal on a last-minute power play to give Savannah a 6-2 win.

Former Blade Evan Cormier made 42 saves in the win while Will Cranley stopped 18 shots in the loss. Florida outshout Savannah 44-24; Savannah finished 1/5 on the power play while Florida went 1/6.

BLADES BITS

Gicewicz's goal was the 100thpoint of his professional hockey career.

Alex Kile had his seven-game point streak snapped in the loss.

Cormier's 42 saves were the most saves in one game by an opposing netminder this season.

