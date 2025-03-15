Admirals Sign Spitserov to Amateur Tryout Contract
March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, have signed forward Timofey Spitserov to an amateur tryout contract prior to Saturday night's game against Worcester.
Spitserov, 22, recently completed his fourth season of college hockey at the University of Vermont. The St. Petersburg, Russia native scored 12 goals with the Catamounts this season, which was tied for the team lead.
He was a seventh-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
In a corresponding move, the Admirals have released forward Fletcher Anderson from his ATO.
Spitserov is scheduled to be in the lineup for tonight's game against the Worcester Railers, which begins at 6:05 PM.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 15, 2025
- Admirals Sign Spitserov to Amateur Tryout Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - March 15 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Pierce Charleson - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Carson Denomie Scores Twice, But Atlanta Falls 6-3 on Home Ice - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: March 15, 2025 vs. Iowa Heartlanders - Rapid City Rush
- Matt Miller & Sam Sedley Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Four-Goal Third Takes Savannah to 6-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Rush Score Twice in Third Period, Win Third Straight Game - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Sign Spitserov to Amateur Tryout Contract
- Admirals Get A Point In Back-And-Forth Affair Against Worcester
- Milic and Bakanov Shine Brightly in Victory over Worcester
- Mariners Defeat Admirals in Education Day Game
- Admirals Sign Fletcher Anderson to Amateur Tryout Contract