Admirals Sign Spitserov to Amateur Tryout Contract

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, have signed forward Timofey Spitserov to an amateur tryout contract prior to Saturday night's game against Worcester.

Spitserov, 22, recently completed his fourth season of college hockey at the University of Vermont. The St. Petersburg, Russia native scored 12 goals with the Catamounts this season, which was tied for the team lead.

He was a seventh-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

In a corresponding move, the Admirals have released forward Fletcher Anderson from his ATO.

Spitserov is scheduled to be in the lineup for tonight's game against the Worcester Railers, which begins at 6:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.