Danny Katic Drills Oilers in 6-3 Win

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Danny Katic's two-goal performance led the Bison to a 6-3 victory over the Tulsa Oilers at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday night.

The Bison took the lead early as the offense applied pressure to Oilers goaltender Talyn Boyko. 3:58 in the first, Connor Lockhart scored his 10th of the season from the slot. Skating in his first professional game, Sean Ott tallied the primary assist on the goal. Lou-Félix Denis notched the secondary assist. Tulsa responded as Conner Roulette found Sean Olson on a tic-tac-toe play to even the score at 11:05. Jack Clement also collected an assist on Olson's 12th of the season with the man advantage. The Bison reclaimed the lead at 19:04 as Jonny Evans snapped a wrist shot into the back of the net for his first of the season. Gavin Gould and Matt Staudacher collected the assists to give the Bison a 2-1 lead heading into the second.

:32 into the second period, Thomas Stewart found Katic to give the Bison a 3-1 lead. Katic's 12th of the season was also assisted by Jake Murray. The Bison continued to surge as Katic scored on a rebound from Chongmin Lee at 10:10. Lockhart earned the secondary assist on Katic's 13th of the season and second of the night. Tulsa closed the gap as Matt Koethe scored on a wrist shot at 17:07. Koethe's first professional goal went unassisted and sent the Bison into the third ahead by a score of 4-2.

At 10:13 of the third, Alec Butcher capitalized on a powerplay making it a 4-3 score. Anthony Constantini and Solag Bakich collected the helpers for Butcher's 16th goal of the season. Eddie Matsushima returned the Bison to a two-goal lead by scoring on a breakaway at 13:17. Matsushima's 25th of the season went unassisted. At 15:47, Mike McKee and Katic received roughing minors with McKee also receiving a five-minute major to give the Bison a powerplay for the remainder of the period. With twelve seconds remaining, Matsushima found Lee to secure a 6-3 victory. Carter Berger tallied the secondary assist on Lee's 13th of the season.

Yaniv Perets made nine saves on 10 shots before being replaced by Kasimir Kaskisuo. Kaskisuo made 22 saves on 24 shots to collect the win. Boyko took the loss for Tulsa with 28 saves on 34 shots. The Bison went 2-for-7 on the powerplay, and the penalty kill went 4-for-6.

The Bison square up against the Oilers tomorrow at 3 p.m. for Sunday Family Fun Day! Kids 12-and-under EAT FREE with a voucher for a hot dog, chips, soda and cookie. Following the final horn, all fans are welcome to join the Bison players for a post-game skate and autograph session. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.