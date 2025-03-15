Swamp Rabbits Sign Pierce Charleson

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that the team has signed goaltender Pierce Charleson, who will make his professional debut in today's rematch against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Charleson will wear #34 for his career milestone, and signs with the Swamp Rabbits following the conclusion of his NCAA career. The 6'3", 195-pound net-minder played his final NCAA season with Niagara University, registering an 18-13-3 record with a pair of shutouts, a 2.76 GAA, and .921 SV%.

From Aurora, Ontario, Charleson, 25, played five NCAA seasons between Niagara, University of Alaska-Fairbanks (2023-24), and Michigan State (2020-23), and compiled a career record of 35-36-6 with three shutouts, a 2.83 GAA, and .912 SV%. Before going to college, he spent a pair of seasons with the AJHL's Brooks Bandits, helping the team capture the 2019 AJHL and RBC Cup Championships while earning Top Team Goaltender honors with a 42-2-0 record in 44 games.

The Swamp Rabbits continue their "three-in-three" against the Mavericks today with "Kid's Day", presented by Armada Law. Puck drop is slated for 4:05 p.m. EST and features a mini-stick giveaway on the Furman Plaza pregame.

