'Clones Fall to the Fuel 2-1
March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Indy Fuel 2-1 in a hard-fought battle on Saturday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center in the team's Cyclones Fight Cancer Matinee Game. Despite a tightly-contested meeting, Kevin Lombardi recorded the game winner for Indy.
Despite both teams having power play chances, neither team was able to find the back of the net until Cyclones forward Kyle Bollers broke the tie at the 16:52 mark of the opening period. After a face-off win by Bollers in the Cyclones offensive zone, the puck bounced around in the slot. Forward Chris Dodero was able to get a stick on the puck and get it back to Bollers who shot and scored with 3:08 remaining in the first period.
Bollers recorded his 10th goal of the 2024-25 season and now has points in back-to-back games. With his assist on Cincinnati's lone goal, Chris Dodero now has six points in his last seven games (4g, 2a).
The Fuel tied the game at 1-1 with a goal from forward Darby Llewellyn. The Fuel gained possession of the puck and Llewellyn scored with 13:45 left to play in the second period. Defenseman Lucas Brenton earned an assist on Llewellyn's seventh goal of the season as the tie went into the final period.
In a back-and-forth final frame, Kevin Lombardi scored on a rebound in the crease that gave Indy the lead with 2:09 left in the third. Lombardi's 14th of the season would stand as the game-winning goal.
Both Vyacheslav Peksa and Ben Gaudreau had strong outings between the pipes for their respective teams, with Peksa stopping 20/22 and Gaudreau denying 20/21, recording the victory.
The Cyclones next game will be on the road against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 15, 2025
- Admirals Fall in Regular Season Finale to Worcester - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Claim 2-1 Victory in Cincinnati on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Home Point Streak Pushed to Eight in Overtime Loss to Mavericks - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Russell Heads Back to San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- 'Clones Fall to the Fuel 2-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Day #59 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Reading Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Zach Massicotte Loaned to Belleville Senators - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Sign Spitserov to Amateur Tryout Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - March 15 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Pierce Charleson - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Carson Denomie Scores Twice, But Atlanta Falls 6-3 on Home Ice - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: March 15, 2025 vs. Iowa Heartlanders - Rapid City Rush
- Matt Miller & Sam Sedley Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Four-Goal Third Takes Savannah to 6-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Rush Score Twice in Third Period, Win Third Straight Game - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- 'Clones Fall to the Fuel 2-1
- Cyclones Earn a Point But Fall in Overtime to Walleye
- 'Clones Fall to Walleye 4-3 on Saturday Night
- Zinzinnati Steins Defeat the Wichita Thunder 5-1 on Friday Night
- Cyclones Weather Storm, Defeat the Adirondack Thunder 3-2 on Sunday