'Clones Fall to the Fuel 2-1

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Indy Fuel 2-1 in a hard-fought battle on Saturday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center in the team's Cyclones Fight Cancer Matinee Game. Despite a tightly-contested meeting, Kevin Lombardi recorded the game winner for Indy.

Despite both teams having power play chances, neither team was able to find the back of the net until Cyclones forward Kyle Bollers broke the tie at the 16:52 mark of the opening period. After a face-off win by Bollers in the Cyclones offensive zone, the puck bounced around in the slot. Forward Chris Dodero was able to get a stick on the puck and get it back to Bollers who shot and scored with 3:08 remaining in the first period.

Bollers recorded his 10th goal of the 2024-25 season and now has points in back-to-back games. With his assist on Cincinnati's lone goal, Chris Dodero now has six points in his last seven games (4g, 2a).

The Fuel tied the game at 1-1 with a goal from forward Darby Llewellyn. The Fuel gained possession of the puck and Llewellyn scored with 13:45 left to play in the second period. Defenseman Lucas Brenton earned an assist on Llewellyn's seventh goal of the season as the tie went into the final period.

In a back-and-forth final frame, Kevin Lombardi scored on a rebound in the crease that gave Indy the lead with 2:09 left in the third. Lombardi's 14th of the season would stand as the game-winning goal.

Both Vyacheslav Peksa and Ben Gaudreau had strong outings between the pipes for their respective teams, with Peksa stopping 20/22 and Gaudreau denying 20/21, recording the victory.

The Cyclones next game will be on the road against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

