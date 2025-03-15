Admirals Fall in Regular Season Finale to Worcester

Worcester, MA - The Norfolk Admirals concluded their regular season series against the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at the DCU Center. The Admirals took Thursday's contest by a 4-1 count, then fell in overtime last night, 6-5.

On this night, it was the Railers who secured their first win in regulation against Norfolk with a 2-1 victory.

Thomas Milic received the start in-goal once again and made 25 saves in the loss.

Michael Bullion got the nod for the second straight game against his former team and made 27 saves in the shutout win.

In the first period, Matt DeMelis received a pass from Tyler Kobryn and shot it past the blocker hand of Milic for his eighth of the season. After one, the Railers outshot the Admirals, 11-10.

The Admirals forced the play in the offensive-zone in the early stages of period two, but just didn't find the solution to solve Bullion. Anthony Callin scored the lone goal in the frame and the Railers skated into the second break with a 2-0 lead. Just like period one, the Railers had an 11-10 shot edge over Norfolk in the second.

Sean Montgomery made it a 2-1 game with his 13th of the season in the third period. It was the fifth shorthanded goal of the season for Norfolk.

Despite a barrage of chances at the end, the Admirals couldn't solve Bullion one more time and the Railers prevailed, 2-1.

