Komets Come from Behind to Defeat Wheeling 5-3
March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets and Nailers met for the final time in the regular season at WesBanco arena on Saturday, with Komets coming from behind to win 5-3.
In the first period, the Nailers jumped into the lead with two goals to make it a 2-0 contest after the first twenty minutes of play. Alex Aleardi picked up his 21st goal in the second period to cut the lead down to one, with assists coming from Matt Murphy and Dustyn McFaul at 5:27. The good feeling didn't last as the Nailers netted their third goal of the game at 13:42. Late in the period, the Komets were given a 5-on-3 power play. Still, they could not score on goaltender Jaxon Castor to keep the game 3-1 after two periods.
In the third period, Jack Dugan nabbed his 20th goal of the season at 7:07, sparking a rally that saw the Komets score three goals in 8:08 to take the lead. Noah Gaske tied the game at 14:37, and Brannon McManus gave the Komets the lead at 15:15. Jack Gorniak put the game out of reach for the Nailers with an empty net tally at 18:40. Conner Unger got the win, making 26 saves.
