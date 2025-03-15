Rush Game Notes: March 15, 2025 vs. Iowa Heartlanders

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, goes for the three-game sweep of the Iowa Heartlanders having won 14 of the last 17 games overall. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Luke Mylymok scored a third-period go-ahead goal, Matt Radomsky dazzled with 37 saves, and the Rapid City Rush defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 4-2 at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday. Rapid City built a 2-0 first-period lead thanks to a Braeden Tuck penalty shot goal, then a Ryan Wagner power play strike. Iowa scored the next two to level the game in the opening minute of the third period. Cashing in on one of Rapid City's best shifts of the night, Mylymok's eventual winning goal came off a low-to-high deflection of Charles Martin's shot with 8:37 to play in the third. Blake Bennett added the empty-netter on a whirling backhand shot from the defensive zone.

PENALTY TUCK

Braeden Tuck scored on a penalty shot halfway through the first period to open the scoring last night. It was the Rush's first such goal on their third penalty shot attempt of the season, and just the sixth penalty shot conversion across the ECHL this season.

HE IS STILL INEVITABLE

It took Blake Bennett more than 58 minutes to find the back of the net last night, but he made sure he would not leave the ice without one. Bennett picked up his fourth goal of the series with his long-distance empty net goal, his 23rd of the season. Seven of his last nine games have been multi-point performances.

RADS REIGNS SUPREME

After suffering his first loss since January 31st last Saturday, Matt Radomsky bounced back in a tremendous way with 37 saves on 39 shots. 'Rads' has won seven of his last eight appearances, and re-taken the team's wins lead with 11 this season.

A MEMORABLE 100TH GAME

Rush defenseman Charles Martin played his 100th Rush game last night and picked up his first points since being reassigned by Calgary last week. Martin picked up two primary assists in the third period for his fifth multi-point game of the season.

