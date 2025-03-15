Zach Massicotte Loaned to Belleville Senators

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS, NY - Defenseman Zach Massicotte was loaned to the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators on Saturday. The Mariners alternate captain will look to build on 23 previous career AHL games.

This will be Massicotte's second stint with Belleville, having signed his first professional contract with them prior to the 2022-23 season. He skated in four games for the Senators that season before spending the rest of the year (57 games) with their ECHL affiliate at the time, the Allen Americans. In 2023-24, Massicotte played in 19 additional AHL games as a member of the Syracuse Crunch.

The 24-year-old defenseman from Shawinigan, QC joined the Mariners via trade in mid-October, coming over from the Wheeling Nailers. In 58 games with Maine, Massicotte has one goal and nine assists, and has worn the "A" on the road.

The Mariners visit the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at 7 PM as they go for the weekend road sweep.

