Matt Miller & Sam Sedley Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Matt Miller and defenseman Sam Sedley have been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley. This is Miller's third loan this season to Reading (prev. 10/7 & 3/3) and Sedley's fifth loan to the Royals this season (prev. 10/7, 11/24, 12/6 & 12/19).

Miller, 25, has registered a team-high 31 points (11g-20a), along with 30 penalty minutes across 55 games with Reading this season. On an American Hockey League contract with the Phantoms, the Leo, Indiana native skated in two games for Lehigh Valley since being recalled to the Phantoms on Thursday, March 6th, where he recorded four shots on goal across Lehigh Valley's two-game series in Charlotte on Saturday, March 8th (3 SOG) and Sunday, March 9th (1 SOG).

On January 19th, 2025, Miller was selected as Reading's ECHL Mid-Season All-Star, becoming the seventh player in franchise history to be named an ECHL All-Star in his rookie season.

The 6'3", 201-pound, right-shot forward recorded one goal for one point and -2 rating in six games with Lehigh Valley to begin his professional career in the spring of 2024. Additionally, Miller skated in games three and four of Lehigh Valley's 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Atlantic Division Semi-Final series against the ultimate Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears. In total, Miller has accumulated 32 points (12g-20a), 30 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 63 professional career games between Reading and Lehigh Valley.

Sedley, 21, has registered 30 points (4g-26a), 27 penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 48 games with Reading this season. The St. Mary's, Ontario native has skated in two games for Lehigh Valley during his rooke campaign, where he's registered one shot on goal and a -1 rating. During his first of now three recalls by Lehigh Valley this season, on November 25th, 5'10", 154-pound, right-shot defenseman made his AHL debut with Lehigh Valley against the Hershey Bears on November 29th.

Sedley played his prior four seasons in the OHL with the Owen Sounds Attack where he set a team record as the highest-scoring defenseman in Owen Sound history with 168 points (21g-147a) in 236 career games. He posted career highs in goals (9) assists(54) and points (63).

Additionally, Sedley attended the last two Flyers Development Camps in the summer and the last two Flyers Rookie Camps and Training Camps.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals conclude a two-game series against Trois-Rivieres on Saturday, March 15th at 7:00 PM. The five-game home stand continues with three games against Norfolk on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday March 23rd at 3:00 PM.

