Carson Denomie Scores Twice, But Atlanta Falls 6-3 on Home Ice

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (26-27-5-2) were defeated by the South Carolina Stingrays (41-14-3-2) by a final score of 6-3 on Friday night, at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Ethan Haider got the start in goal for the Gladiators, while Garin Bjorklund was between the pipes for South Carolina.

In the first period, South Carolina got off to a hot start. At 7:11, Stingray defender Romain Rodzinski (4th) deflected Justin Nachbaur's shot into the net to give the visitors an early 1-0 lead.

Late in the period, after a Gladiator turnover in their end of the ice, Austin Magera (10th) doubled the advantage for his team, with a blistering one-timer from the low slot.

At 17:18, after Gladiator forward Tyler Drevitch went to the box for roughing, Carson Denomie (11th) showcased his skill shorthanded by scoring an unassisted goal. Denomie executed a perfect toe-drag move to drift past a Stingray defender and ripped the puck into the top corner of Bjorklund's net.

Early in the middle frame, at 3:16, South Carolina forward Justin Nachbaur (10th) scored from the perimeter to make it 3-1. Nachbaur's goal was assisted by Tyler Weiss and Ryan Hofer.

Before the second period was through, Stingray forward Ryan Hofer (10th) deflected Tyler Weiss' shot into the net to give South Carolina a commanding 4-1 lead. The Stingrays outshot the Gladiators 27-17 after the first 40 minutes of action.

In the final period, the Gladiators offense came alive. First, Carson Denomie (12th) scored his second goal of the game by going upstairs on Garin Bjorklund.

Less than a minute later, Gladiator captain Eric Neiley (13th) backhanded a shot past an unsuspecting Bjorklund after a scrum for the puck in front of the South Carolina goal.

After the Glads pulled Ethan Haider from his net, the Stingrays pulled away by scoring two empty net goals, first from Romain Rodzinski (5th) and then from Charlie Combs (18th).

In the loss for the Gladiators, Ethan Haider made 25 saves on 29 shots, while Garin Bjorklund stopped 26 of 29 in the win for the Stingrays.

