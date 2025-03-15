Russell Heads Back to San Jose

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. (Mar. 15) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Mitchell Russell has been reassigned from the Thunder to the Barracuda.

Russell returned to the Thunder on March 7. The Peterborough, Ontario native collected an assist last night to help Wichita knock off Utah. In 34 games this year, he has 17 points (9g, 8a).

Prior to turning pro, he played five years in the Ontario Hockey League with Owen Sound and North Bay. Russell served as an alternate captain with the Battalion in 2021-22 while piling up 88 points (41g, 47a) in 64 games. He also registered 22 points (11g, 11a) in 11 playoff games for North Bay.

The Thunder hits the road for the next four games starting on Friday, March 21 in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers.

Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.

