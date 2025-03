ECHL Transactions - March 15

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 15, 2025:

AMATUER TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Norfolk:

Fletcher Anderson, F

Reading:

Nicholas Cafarelli, F

SUCCESSFUL WAIVER CLAIMS:

Indy:

Max Coyle, D (from Greenville)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Kaleb Ergang, F activated from reserve

delete Alex Young, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve

add Connor Galloway, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Shane Ott, F activated from reserve

add Kohei Sato, F activated from reserve

delete Dalton Duhart, F placed on reserve

delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Andrew Noel, D activated from reserve

add Justin Portillo, F activated from reserve

delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve

delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve

delete Patrick Polino, F trade on 3/14 from Rapid City voided

Florida:

add Jesse Lansdell, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve

delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Nolan Volcan, F activated from reserve

delete Max Patterson, F placed on reserve

delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve

delete Justin Taylor, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Pierce Charleson, G activated from reserve

delete Kolby Hay, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

add C.J. Walker, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

delete Brian Wilson, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Foss, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve

add Nick Grima, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

delete Kale Howarth, F placed on reserve

delete Brett Bulmer, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Bogdans Hodass, D activated from reserve

add Matt Hubbarde, F activated from reserve

delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve

delete Austen Swankler, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

add Dante Fantauzzi, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve

delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Noah West, G signed amateur tryout

delete Noah West, G released as emergency backup goalie

delete Jack LaFontaine, G placed on reserve

delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve

delete Zachary Massicotte, D loaned to Belleville (a.m.)

Norfolk:

add Timofei Spitserov, F signed amateur tryout

add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Theo Calvas, D traded from Maine 3/13

add Alex Cohen, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on reserve

delete Jake Chiasson, F placed on reserve

delete Avery Winslow, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Milo Roelens, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Artyom Borshyov, D activated from reserve

delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve

delete Patrick Polino, F suspended by Rapid City

Reading:

add Sam Sedley, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

add Matt Miller, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve

delete Jake Smith, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Mitchell Gibson, G activated from reserve

delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Cade Alami, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Adam Robbins, F activated from reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve

delete Artur Cholach, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jordan Henderson, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Jake Johnson, D placed on reserve 3/14

Toledo:

add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve

delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add William Provost, F signed contract

delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

delete Michael Farren, F loaned to San Diego

Wichita:

add Caleb Huffman, D activated from reserve

delete Carter Randklev, F placed on reserve

delete Mitchell Russell, F recalled to San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks

