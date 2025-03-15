Home Point Streak Pushed to Eight in Overtime Loss to Mavericks

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Tate Singleton hit pay dirt twice, including the tying power play goal with 3:22 left in regulation, and Pierce Charleson made 21 saves in his pro debut, but the Kansas City Mavericks got the second point up for grabs on Landon McCallum's second point, the overtime winner with 1:25 left in the free hockey session to win 3-2 on Saturday night. The overtime loss extends the Swamp Rabbits home point streak to eight games going all the way back to January 25th against Reading (4-0-3-1).

Kansas City reversed the role in game two of the series, potting the first goal and heading into the intermission with the lead. Just 4:59 in, Zack Trott finished a three-on-one transition sequence created on a neutral zone turnover, dropped back, and fired a shot up the middle that trickled off of Pierce Charleson in net for the Swamp Rabbits, giving the Mavericks an early 1-0 lead on his first professional goal (Damien Giroux and Drake Burgin assisted).

Both teams traded blows in the second, but Kansas City held their lead going into the final 20 minutes of play. Tate Singleton fired home his first of two with 10:04 left in the second period after the puck came to him out of a scrum on the right side. He immediately uncorked a snapshot that froze everyone, including Mavericks goaltender Noah West, tying the game at 1-1 (Bryce Brodzinski and Carter Savoie assisted). However, the Mavericks pulled ahead moments later, and in doing so, ended the Swamp Rabbits impressive penalty killing streak. With 6:28 left in the second, Nathan Dunkley redirected a Landon McCallum shot past Charleson for his first North American professional goal on the power play, ending the Swamp Rabbits run at 29 straight power plays negated to give a 2-1 lead to the Mavericks heading into the third.

The Swamp Rabbits didn't receive a power play until late in the game, and eventually found their equalizer on the man-advantage. Once again it was Singleton, who banged home a Parker Berge rebound in the slot area, squaring the game at 2-2 with 3:22 remaining (Berge and Carter Savoie assisted). A winner wasn't found in the remaining time, so overtime was necessary to determine a victor.

After both teams traded chances and Pierce Charleson made a massive save for the Swamp Rabbits, the Mavericks eventually found the back of the net for the win. With 1:25 left in overtime, McCallum countered after a Noah West save on a two-on-one, with his pass in the slot bouncing off a Swamp Rabbits defender and past Charleson, giving Kansas City the 3-2 victory and second point up for grabs.

Pierce Charleson, making his professional debut, turned aside 21 of 24 shots faced (0-0-1-0).

The Swamp Rabbits close their three-game weekend against the Mavericks with a rubber match tomorrow afternoon, March 16th. Puck drop for the finale is 3:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and comes on "St. Patrick's Day", presented by Helacious. The Swamp Rabbits will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game.

