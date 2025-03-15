Mariners Settle for Three Point Weekend in Glens Falls

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Maine Mariners fell 5-4 in overtime to the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena, settling for a three of a possible four points in the weekend series. Maine surrendered a two-goal lead in the third and fell on Kaleb Ergang's OT winner two minutes into the extra session. Lynden McCallum registered two goals and an assist for the Mariners.

Adirondack got a goal in the first minute from the newest member of their team. Ergang, signed on Friday out of Ferris State University, pushed his own rebound past Nolan Maier just :58 into the contest for the 1-0 Adirondack lead. Maine had a pair of power play opportunities and capitalized on their second at 14:45 to tie the game. Lynden McCallum ripped a wrister past Tyler Brennan from the left circle off a Tristan Thompson feed, his team leading 21st goal of the season to make it 1-1 after one.

Adirondack re-gained the lead at 2:46 of the 2nd period when Kishaun Gervias slipped a rebound under the pad of Maier, following Darian Skeoch's shot from the right point. The Mariners came hard with chances to tie things up and would find the equalizer with just 1:01 to play. Tristan Thompson's point shot was located in the slot by McCallum, who fed Hudson for a tuck under the cross bar and a goal for his third game in a row. The game was tied at two headed to the third.

Just :21 into the third, the Mariners grabbed their first lead of the night when Chase Zieky came up with a turnover in the slot and ripped one off the post and in past Brennan's stick side. At 8:15 of the period, McCallum netted his second goal of the game, catching Brennan off guard with a shot from the left wall. Adirondack then rallied with two goals in the final nine minutes to force overtime. Isaiah Fox beat Maier to the post with a wraparound at 11:57 before Josh Filmon fired home a Ryan Wheeler pass in the slow at 15:07.

Maine never possessed the puck in OT as Ergang won it two minutes in with his second of the game.

The Mariners (24-31-4-0) return home on Friday night to take on the Worcester Railers at 7:15 PM for Youth Hockey Night and the start of a Three Dollar Deweys Threekend. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Terrence Wallin bobblehead presented by Venture Solar, and the winner of the 2024-25 VIP Rivalry Cup will be decided. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on group discounts or 2025-26 season tickets, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

