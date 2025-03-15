Stingrays Defeat Gladiators 3-1 in Final Regular Season Meeting

March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays won their seventh game in a row with a 3-1 victory in front of over 5,000 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday night. Romain Rodzinski, Micah Miller, and Dean Loukus scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson made 20 saves in the victory.

The Gladiators outshot the Stingrays 7-5 in the first period, but both goaltenders stopped everything in the opening frame.

The Stingrays got on the board first 10:27 into the second period when Rodzinski knocked in a loose puck shortly after a power play opportunity expired. The goal was Rodzinski's sixth tally in his last seven games. Tyler Weiss and Miller picked up the assists on Rodzinski's tally.

The Stingrays doubled their lead in the third period with a shorthanded goal by Miller. Ryan Hofer lobbed the puck out of the Stingrays' zone, and Miller sped up the right wing for a breakaway. Miller slid a backhand between the legs of Atlanta goaltender Drew Deridder for his 19th goal of the season and his second shorthanded goal in six days.

South Carolina extended their lead to 3-0 14:47 into the middle frame. Charlie Combs sent the puck behind the net to Josh Wilkins, who centered the puck to Loukus, who chipped the puck into the net from right in front of the crease for his first professional goal.

Atlanta got on the scoreboard with four seconds remaining in the third period on a redirection goal from Joey Cipollone, but the Stingrays held on for a 3-1 victory.

South Carolina's next game is Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is set for 3:05 pm, and the Stingrays will wear specialty jerseys for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Click here to purchase tickets for any Stingrays home game this season.

Follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.