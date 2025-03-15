K-Wings Thrill 5,328 on Green Ice, Fall to Walleye in Shootout

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (26-27-3-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, thrilled a sellout crowd of 5,328 fans at Wings Event Center by battling the Toledo Walleye (38-14-7-1) all the way to a shootout Saturday in the 42nd Annual Green Ice Game, falling 5-4.

Hunter Vorva (7-2-1-1) was outstanding in net throughout the contest, making 42 saves and one stop in the shootout, but Toledo notched one goal in the skills competition to come out on top.

Toledo scored first at the 3:42 mark of the first while skating 4-on-4.

Josh Bloom (15) answered on the power play at the 9:50 mark. Zach Okabe (20) set up Quinn Preston (25) in the left circle as he banked a pass off the end boards to Bloom at the bottom of the right circle for a one-time rip to the back of the net.

Ben Berard (16) then forced a turnover in the offensive zone and splashed home a wrist shot from the slot to put the K-Wings on top at the 12:08 mark.

With Kalamazoo back on the power play, Berard (17) struck again at the 15:39 mark. On the play, Luc Salem (11) pushed the puck to Blake Christensen (15) on the left side to send a cross-ice feed to Berard for the one-timer from the right circle tucked just inside the right post.

The Walleye responded with a goal at the 17:07 mark.

Travis Broughman (7) restored the lead to two at the 1:28 mark of the second period. Broughman placed the puck behind the Toledo net for Luke Morgan (6), who got it back to Broughman in the low slot for a quick wipe past the right leg of the Walleye netminder and in. Bloom (9) earned the secondary assist on Broughman's tally.

Toledo scored twice in the third period, first at the 7:15 mark on the power play and then at the 17:38 mark, to tie it. Both teams earned seven shots on goal in overtime but could not find the game-winner to set up the shootout finish.

The K-Wings square off against Toledo again at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Wings Event Center.

