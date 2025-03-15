K-Wings Thrill 5,328 on Green Ice, Fall to Walleye in Shootout
March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (26-27-3-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, thrilled a sellout crowd of 5,328 fans at Wings Event Center by battling the Toledo Walleye (38-14-7-1) all the way to a shootout Saturday in the 42nd Annual Green Ice Game, falling 5-4.
Hunter Vorva (7-2-1-1) was outstanding in net throughout the contest, making 42 saves and one stop in the shootout, but Toledo notched one goal in the skills competition to come out on top.
Toledo scored first at the 3:42 mark of the first while skating 4-on-4.
Josh Bloom (15) answered on the power play at the 9:50 mark. Zach Okabe (20) set up Quinn Preston (25) in the left circle as he banked a pass off the end boards to Bloom at the bottom of the right circle for a one-time rip to the back of the net.
Ben Berard (16) then forced a turnover in the offensive zone and splashed home a wrist shot from the slot to put the K-Wings on top at the 12:08 mark.
With Kalamazoo back on the power play, Berard (17) struck again at the 15:39 mark. On the play, Luc Salem (11) pushed the puck to Blake Christensen (15) on the left side to send a cross-ice feed to Berard for the one-timer from the right circle tucked just inside the right post.
The Walleye responded with a goal at the 17:07 mark.
Travis Broughman (7) restored the lead to two at the 1:28 mark of the second period. Broughman placed the puck behind the Toledo net for Luke Morgan (6), who got it back to Broughman in the low slot for a quick wipe past the right leg of the Walleye netminder and in. Bloom (9) earned the secondary assist on Broughman's tally.
Toledo scored twice in the third period, first at the 7:15 mark on the power play and then at the 17:38 mark, to tie it. Both teams earned seven shots on goal in overtime but could not find the game-winner to set up the shootout finish.
The K-Wings square off against Toledo again at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Wings Event Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 15, 2025
- Railers Take Weekend Series With 2-1 Win Over Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- Danny Katic Drills Oilers in 6-3 Win - Bloomington Bison
- Blades Double up Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Bison Hold Onto Lead, Flip Result Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Clinch Kelly Cup Playoff Berth in Comeback Win at Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Joey Cipollone Spoils the Shutout with 4 Seconds Left in Regulation, But Atlanta Loses 3-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Luck Of The Irish Runs Out In Third Period - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Thrill 5,328 on Green Ice, Fall to Walleye in Shootout - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Come from Behind to Defeat Wheeling 5-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Settle for Three Point Weekend in Glens Falls - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Defeat Mariners in OT, 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Defeat Gladiators 3-1 in Final Regular Season Meeting - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Fall in Regular Season Finale to Worcester - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Claim 2-1 Victory in Cincinnati on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Home Point Streak Pushed to Eight in Overtime Loss to Mavericks - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Russell Heads Back to San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- 'Clones Fall to the Fuel 2-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Day #59 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Reading Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Zach Massicotte Loaned to Belleville Senators - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Sign Spitserov to Amateur Tryout Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - March 15 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Pierce Charleson - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Carson Denomie Scores Twice, But Atlanta Falls 6-3 on Home Ice - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: March 15, 2025 vs. Iowa Heartlanders - Rapid City Rush
- Matt Miller & Sam Sedley Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Four-Goal Third Takes Savannah to 6-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Rush Score Twice in Third Period, Win Third Straight Game - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Thrill 5,328 on Green Ice, Fall to Walleye in Shootout
- K-Wings Fuel up in Indy Friday
- K-Wings Receive Forward Ben Berard on Loan from Abbotsford
- K-Wings Hunter Vorva Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings March up Standings, Green Ice & Kids Day Next