Thunder Defeat Mariners in OT, 5-4
March 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Kaleb Ergang scored two goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime in his professional debut as the Adirondack Thunder came back to defeat the Maine Mariners, 5-4, in front of a sellout crowd at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.
Ergang opened the scoring just 57 seconds into the game to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead, unassisted, as he slid the puck by goaltender Nolan Maier for his first professional goal.
After Maine tied the game in the first period, Adirondack's Kishaun Gervis put the Thunder back out in front with his eighth goal of the year from Darian Skeoch at 2:46 of the second period for a 2-1 lead.
The Mariners scored the next three goals as Jacob Hudson, Chase Zieky and Lynden McCallum scored in the second and third period to take a 4-2 lead over the Thunder at 8:15 of the third period.
Isaiah Fox wrapped the puck around behind the net and slid it by the right leg pad of Nolan Maier to pull Adirondack back within in a goal, 4-3. The goal was Fox's second since joining the team with the lone assists going to TJ Friedmann at 11:57 of the third.
With just 4:53 left in regulation, Josh Filmon put in his 17th of the year after a great pass from Ryan Wheeler. The goal tied the game at four with helpers from Wheeler and Brendan Less to
eventually force overtime.
In overtime, Kaleb Ergang scored his second of the night to seal the 5-4 victory.
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets.
