Walker Scores Late Winner as Iowa Claws Back from Two-Goal Deficit

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Sammy Walker scored the game-winning goal in the waning moments on Sunday afternoon to help the Iowa Wild claw back from a two-goal deficit and beat the Chicago Wolves 3-2 at Allstate Arena. Gavin Hain and Brenden Miller also scored for Iowa, and Jesper Wallstedt turned aside 28-of-30 shots in the win.

Nate Sucese took advantage of a bouncing puck in the slot on the man advantage to put the Wolves up 1-0 at 14:14 of the first period.

Chicago outshot Iowa 12-7 in the opening 20 minutes.

Sucese scored another power-play goal at 4:09 of the middle frame when he jumped on an Iowa turnover just outside the crease.

Hain pulled the Wild back within a goal with 7:18 remaining in the second. Wallstedt punched a centering pass out to Will Butcher, who sprung Hain through the neutral zone. Hain whipped a shot from the top of the right circle under the blocker of Adam Scheel (27 saves).

Iowa trailed 2-1 through two periods and faced a 26-22 shot deficit.

Miller tied the contest 2:09 into the third period. After a Wild power play expired, Greg Meireles and Adam Raska combined to find Miller open for a blast under the crossbar.

Iowa and Walker secured the winner with just 14 seconds left on the clock. Turner Elson sent a cross-ice pass to Daemon Hunt off the rush, and Walker tucked the rebound of Hunt's shot around the left skate of Scheel.

Each team finished with 30 shots. The Wild were 0-for-5 with the man advantage while the Wolves went 2-for-5 on the power play.

Iowa and Chicago meet again at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Mar. 22 at 7 p.m.

