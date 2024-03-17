Wolves Tipped by Wild 3-2
March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a five-game homestand by falling to the Iowa Wild 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.
Nathan Sucese had two goals for the Wolves but the Wild erased a two-goal deficit and prevailed when Sammy Walker scored with 13.9 seconds remaining in the third period to win it.
Domenick Fensore added two assists for the Wolves, who finished the homestand with a 1-3-0-1 mark.
The Wolves hit the scoreboard first while on the power play late in the opening period. Max Comtois sent a touch pass into the slot where Sucese redirected it past Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt. Comtois and Fensore earned assists on the goal.
In the second, Sucese struck again while the Wolves held a man advantage. This time, the forward took a feed from Fensore and fired a one-timer from the right dot that beat a diving Wallstedt to the glove side. Fensore and Cole Schneider recorded assists on Sucese's 20th goal of the season and fifth in four games.
Gavin Hain's goal a short time later pulled the Wild to within 2-1 heading into the second intermission.
Iowa tied it at 2-2 early in the third when Brenden Miller found the back of the net and then Walker potted the game-winner in the final seconds.
Adam Scheel (27 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Wallstedt (28 saves) earned the win for the Wild.
Chicago dropped to 21-30-3-3 on the season while Iowa moved to 21-33-3-2.
Next up: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Wednesday night (7 p.m.).
