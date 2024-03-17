Silver Knights Defeated by Canucks, 8-3
March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Abbotsford Canucks, 8-3, on the road on Saturday evening. Brendan Brisson scored two goals and an assist, while Grigori Denisenko notched a goal and an assist.
The Canucks opened the scoring with two goals in the first minute of play from Karlsson and Raty.
Raty then added another to make it 3-0 just five minutes into the period.
The Knights got one back with Brisson's first goal of the evening. Denisenko intercepted Abbotsford's breakout pass and sent it to Brisson at the hashmarks. He buried the one-timer to cut the Canucks' lead to two.
The Canucks would then add two goals from Nielsen and Dries to make it a 5-1 game.
Denisenko cut the lead to three heading into the first intermission. Brisson forced a turnover, then passed to Denisenko in the high slot.
Bains and Gatcomb added two more goals in the second period to give the Canucks a five-goal lead.
Brisson tallied his second of the game at 1:11 in the third period. He forced a turnover at Henderson's own blue line, then scored on the resulting breakaway.
Gatcomb added his second of the night on the power play at 5:33 in the third for a final score of 8-3. The Abbotsford power play went five for six on the night.
The Silver Knights will return to the ice on Saturday, March 23, where they will take on the Milwaukee Admirals on the road.
